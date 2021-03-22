The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 9

There is no better way to reward yourself than eating healthy and feeling good about yourself. At his point, you probably notice a slight boost in energy and feel much lighter than you did when you started your diet. On today's menu, you'll continue to eat low-carb meals and simple swaps that replace meat and dairy. Start your morning with a protein-packed smoothie full of sinful cinnamon flavor and enjoy a healthy spin on your classic go-to sandwich recipe for lunch. If you feel hungry in between lunch and dinner, snack on small crispy mushrooms covered in a light garlic sauce finished with sea salt. But, save your appetite for a zesty bowl of zoodles topped with bitter, tannic sage leaves for dinner.

