Wake up to a delicious and smooth cinnamon chia shake that tastes like a dessert for breakfast, but is full of plant-based protein and healthy cinnamon. This is a great post-workout drink to help muscles repair and recover. Start your day with a delicious meal and feel good about it all day long.

Cinnamon Chia Shake 1 serving Ingredients ½ cup full fat coconut milk

½ cup water

½ tsp cinnamon

1 TBSP chia seeds

1 TBSP almond butter

1 scoop vanilla vegan protein powder

Handful of ice Instructions Blend together coconut milk, water, cinnamon, chia seeds, coconut oil and vanilla protein powder 60 seconds. Add ice and blend again. Serve cold

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 535 Protein:13g Fat: 47g Net Carbs: 6g Fiber: 9g Sugar: 4g Sodium: 45 mg