The Vegan Keto Diet Breakfast: Cinnamon Chia Shake Recipe
Wake up to a delicious and smooth cinnamon chia shake that tastes like a dessert for breakfast, but is full of plant-based protein and healthy cinnamon. This is a great post-workout drink to help muscles repair and recover. Start your day with a delicious meal and feel good about it all day long.
Cinnamon Chia Shake
1 serving
Ingredients
- ½ cup full fat coconut milk
- ½ cup water
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 TBSP chia seeds
- 1 TBSP almond butter
- 1 scoop vanilla vegan protein powder
- Handful of ice
Instructions
- Blend together coconut milk, water, cinnamon, chia seeds, coconut oil and vanilla protein powder 60 seconds.
- Add ice and blend again.
- Serve cold
Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories: 535 Protein:13g Fat: 47g Net Carbs: 6g Fiber: 9g Sugar: 4g Sodium: 45 mg