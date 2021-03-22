Before starting your healthy vegan keto diet, one of your favorite take-out meals might have been a takeout meal of delicious, fried rice. Well, now you can still enjoy this easy-to-make dish with some simple plant-based and low-carb swaps like vegan butter, tofu, and riced cauliflower which is so much like the real thing it could fool any rice lover.

Cauliflower Fried Rice 1 Serving Ingredients 1 TBSP vegan butter

2 cups riced cauliflower, frozen

1/3 cup peas and carrots blend, frozen

½ TBSP ginger, minced

1 TBSP tamari sauce

1 TBSP sesame oil

2 oz tofu, pressed, drained and crumbled

1 TBSP green onions, chopped finely Instructions Heat a medium-size skillet over medium/high heat and add the vegan butter. Add cauliflower, peas and carrots, ginger, tamari sauce and sesame oil in pan. Cook until vegetables are cooked thoroughly about 5-6 minutes. Add in the tofu and scramble along with vegetables. Remove from heat and top with green onions. Serve warm.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 550 Protein: 14g Fat: 27g Net Carbs:17g Fiber:21g Sugar: 8g Sodium: 1278mg