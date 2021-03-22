The Vegan Keto Diet Dinner: Cauliflower Fried Rice Recipe

Before starting your healthy vegan keto diet, one of your favorite take-out meals might have been a takeout meal of delicious, fried rice. Well, now you can still enjoy this easy-to-make dish with some simple plant-based and low-carb swaps like vegan butter, tofu, and riced cauliflower which is so much like the real thing it could fool any rice lover.

Cauliflower Fried Rice

1 Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 TBSP vegan butter
  • 2 cups riced cauliflower, frozen
  • 1/3 cup peas and carrots blend, frozen
  • ½ TBSP ginger, minced
  • 1 TBSP tamari sauce
  • 1 TBSP sesame oil
  • 2 oz tofu, pressed, drained and crumbled
  • 1 TBSP green onions, chopped finely

Instructions

  1. Heat a medium-size skillet over medium/high heat and add the vegan butter.
  2. Add cauliflower, peas and carrots, ginger, tamari sauce and sesame oil in pan. Cook until vegetables are cooked thoroughly about 5-6 minutes.
  3. Add in the tofu and scramble along with vegetables.
  4. Remove from heat and top with green onions. Serve warm.

Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories: 550 Protein: 14g Fat: 27g Net Carbs:17g Fiber:21g Sugar: 8g Sodium: 1278mg

