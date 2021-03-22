This mushroom and garlic combination is an antioxidant-filled super healthy snack since garlic has very few calories but contains immune-boosting compounds that fight viruses like the common cold. Garlic also appears to lower blood pressure and cholesterol in studies. Mushrooms, are a low-calorie source of fiber, protein, and antioxidants, and may fight Alzheimer's, heart disease and cancer, studies tell us. Combine these two healthy foods with fresh seasonal herbs, nutritional yeast for a cheese-like taste, and salt and pepper for taste as a way to tide you over in-between lunch and dinner.

Roasted Garlic Mushrooms 4 Servings Ingredients 1 ⅓ cup crimini mushrooms

6 garlic cloves, minced

3 tbsp avocado oil

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

3 tbsp parsley, dried Instructions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a mixing bowl combine mushrooms, garlic, oil, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper. Mix well Spread mushroom mixture on baking sheet and sprinkle with parsley. Bake for 12 minutes and stir. Place back in the oven and bake for an additional 12 minutes. Remove and serve.

Nutritional Info (⅓ cup per serving):

Calories: 162 Protein: 0gFat: 10g Net Carbs: 8g Fiber: 3g Sugar:2g Sodium: 320mg