The Vegan Keto Diet Snack: Roasted Garlic Mushrooms Recipe
This mushroom and garlic combination is an antioxidant-filled super healthy snack since garlic has very few calories but contains immune-boosting compounds that fight viruses like the common cold. Garlic also appears to lower blood pressure and cholesterol in studies. Mushrooms, are a low-calorie source of fiber, protein, and antioxidants, and may fight Alzheimer's, heart disease and cancer, studies tell us. Combine these two healthy foods with fresh seasonal herbs, nutritional yeast for a cheese-like taste, and salt and pepper for taste as a way to tide you over in-between lunch and dinner.
Roasted Garlic Mushrooms
4 Servings
Ingredients
- 1 ⅓ cup crimini mushrooms
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tbsp avocado oil
- 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 3 tbsp parsley, dried
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a mixing bowl combine mushrooms, garlic, oil, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper. Mix well
- Spread mushroom mixture on baking sheet and sprinkle with parsley.
- Bake for 12 minutes and stir. Place back in the oven and bake for an additional 12 minutes.
- Remove and serve.
Nutritional Info (⅓ cup per serving):
Calories: 162 Protein: 0gFat: 10g Net Carbs: 8g Fiber: 3g Sugar:2g Sodium: 320mg