Have you ever tried a sandwich without the bread? It's a genius way to save on calories and carbs but still enjoy all your favorite fillings. In this recipe, we've pulled in plant-based cheese, crunchy veggies, and a combo of Dijon mustard and tangy pickles for extra taste and savory satisfaction. Make it just as you would a traditional sandwich, adding lettuce, (vegan) cheese, avocado, and pickles but use a sliced bell pepper to mimic the roll or bun.

Everything But The Bread Sandwich

1 serving

Ingredients 1 red bell pepper, cut in half, and seeded

½ cup iceberg lettuce torn in 2-inch squares

1 TBSP Dijon mustard

1 slice vegan provolone cheese

¼ cup cucumber slices

½ avocado, sliced

2 sandwich pickles

Instructions Place red pepper, hollow side up. Fill one side with lettuce, spread mustard on the other side Add the vegan cheese to the mustard side of the bell pepper. Next layer the cucumber, avocado, and pickles. Place sides of the bell pepper together to form a sandwich.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 328 Protein: 3g Fat: 28g Net Carbs: 9g Fiber: 11g Sugar: 4g Sodium: 1311mg