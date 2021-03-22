The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 8
Welcome to week two of the Vegan Keto Diet plan! You are on your way to losing weight the healthier way, and these recipes will help you keep it up.
Everyone deserves a little treat and today starts off with some delicious and filling pancakes, but the best news is they are plant-based and keto-friendly.
Your vegan keto meal plan for day 8: Almond Butter Pancakes for breakfast, Veggie Garden Salad for lunch and Cheesy Stuffed Peppers for dinner.