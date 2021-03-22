The Vegan Keto Diet Breakfast: Gluten-Free Almond Butter Pancakes Recipe
Pancakes for breakfast may seem unusual for a weight loss plan or keto diet, but with this keto-friendly recipe, you can indulge in the sweet treat completely guilt-free. The base of this batter is made with flaxseeds, coconut flour, and a touch of baking powder, which also makes this recipe completely gluten-free. Top your hotcakes with almond butter and watch the spread melt as you grab your fork to dive in.
Gluten-Free Almond Butter Pancakes
Serving 1 batch
Ingredients
- 2 TBSP almond butter
- ¼ unsweetened cashew milk
- 1 TBSP ground flaxseed
- 1 TBSP coconut flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- 5-6 liquid stevia drops
- 1 TBSP coconut butter
Instructions
- Heat a skillet to medium-high heat and spray with a nonstick cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, combine almond butter and cashew milk.
- In a separate small bowl, combine the flaxseed, coconut flour, baking powder and cinnamon. Mix
- Pour the almond and milk mixture into the flour mixture and stir until well blended.
- Allow the batter to sit for about 3-4 minutes to thicken up.
- Pour into 3-inch circles and cook for about 4 minutes.
- Flip the pancakes over and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
- Top with coconut butter and serve.
Nutritional Info (3 pancakes per serving):
Calories: 573 Protein: 9g Fat: 55g Net Carbs: 4g Fiber: 7g Sugar: 1g Sodium: 288mg