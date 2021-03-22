Pancakes for breakfast may seem unusual for a weight loss plan or keto diet, but with this keto-friendly recipe, you can indulge in the sweet treat completely guilt-free. The base of this batter is made with flaxseeds, coconut flour, and a touch of baking powder, which also makes this recipe completely gluten-free. Top your hotcakes with almond butter and watch the spread melt as you grab your fork to dive in.

Gluten-Free Almond Butter Pancakes Serving 1 batch Ingredients 2 TBSP almond butter

¼ unsweetened cashew milk

1 TBSP ground flaxseed

1 TBSP coconut flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

5-6 liquid stevia drops

1 TBSP coconut butter Instructions Heat a skillet to medium-high heat and spray with a nonstick cooking spray. In a small bowl, combine almond butter and cashew milk. In a separate small bowl, combine the flaxseed, coconut flour, baking powder and cinnamon. Mix Pour the almond and milk mixture into the flour mixture and stir until well blended. Allow the batter to sit for about 3-4 minutes to thicken up. Pour into 3-inch circles and cook for about 4 minutes. Flip the pancakes over and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Top with coconut butter and serve.

Nutritional Info (3 pancakes per serving):

Calories: 573 Protein: 9g Fat: 55g Net Carbs: 4g Fiber: 7g Sugar: 1g Sodium: 288mg