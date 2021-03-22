Who doesn't love guacamole? If you're used to having it with celeries to avoid the calories of chips, we have an alternative chip choice that you make with healthy flax seeds! Flax Seeds are full of protein, omega-3 fats and fiber and studies have shown they may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure. So enjoy the creamy, zesty, citrus guacamole on a homemade flaxseed cracker that has incredible crunch and small spice kick. You'll never want to go back to a bag of tortilla chips again.

Easy Flaxseed Chips & Guac 6 Servings Ingredients For the crackers 1 cup flaxseeds, whole

½ cup vegetable broth

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp onion salt

2 tsp onion powder For the guacamole 3 large avocados, halved and pitted

½ cup red onion, diced

1 TBSP lime juice

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp cumin Instructions Preheat the oven to 325. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Spread into a thin, even layer and bake for 55-60 minutes. While chips are cooking, place avocado flesh in a medium-size mixing bowl. Mash well with the back of the fork. Mix in red onion, lime juice, salt and cumin. Place covered in the fridge until ready to eat. Remove the flax chips from the oven and allow them to cool, break apart into chip size pieces.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 328 Protein:8g Fat: 24g Net Carbs:5g Fiber:15g Sugar: 2g Sodium: 441mg