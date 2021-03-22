Stuffed peppers are a fun and creative way to enjoy sliced vegetables. In this tasty recipe, you will grab all your fresh produce: A green pepper, onion, garlic, spinach, and basil, and mix in almond ricotta cheese, a thick and creamy base,. Simply bind them together with a flax egg, (or other vegan egg replacement). Finish with vegan parmesan for crispy outer-layering. When you dive into your masterpiece, you will be shocked to know that this is a completely plant-based, low-carb dish.

Cheesy Stuffed Peppers 1 Serving Ingredients 1 green bell pepper, washed, halved and deseeded

1 TBSP olive oil

¼ cup onion, chopped

1 tsp minced garlic

1 cup spinach

⅓ cup almond ricotta cheese (i.e. Kite Hill)

1 flax egg*

1 tsp basil, dried

2 TBSP vegan parmesan cheese Instructions Preheat oven to 350 Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil, and place peppers, flat side up and bake for 10 minutes. Remove when done and set aside. In a skillet over medium-high heat, pour in olive oil. Saute onion, garlic and spinach for 2 minutes, or until spinach is wilted. Remove mixture from the stove and place in a mixing bowl. Add in the almond ricotta cheese, flax egg and basil. Mix well Fill each pepper with equal amounts of filling and top with 2 TBSP of parmesan cheese. Bake peppers for an additional 5 minutes. Remove and serve How to Make a Flax Egg: Mix 1 TBSP flaxseed meal with 3 TBSP water and allow it to sit in the fridge for about 15 minutes or until thickened.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 358 Protein:13g Fat:26g Net Carbs: 19g Fiber: 4g Sugar: 5g Sodium: 364mg