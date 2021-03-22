The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 13

Today's menu reuses the recipes from day 10, not just because they are delicious and weight-loss friendly, but this strategy will save you a trip at the grocery store and time spent on prepping each meal. Use your leftover ingredients stored in your pantry and refrigerator to make these delicious scrambled 'eggs' made with tofu and seasoning, a bowl of french onion soup with a delicious umami flavor, a plate of smooth and refreshing cauliflower hummus, and nutty zoodles topped with bitter, crispy sage leaves.

