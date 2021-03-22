The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 14

You're finishing up week two! Welcome to day 14, which starts with sweet and nutty almond butter pancakes for breakfast, which are a delicious way to load up on protein and fiber. For lunch, you'll have a refreshing veggie garden salad with sweet tomatoes and crispy lettuce. If you feel hungry between lunch and dinner, snack on Italian-style cucumber bites and enjoy your sweet and savory Asian stir fry for dinner.

