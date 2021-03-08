When trying to cut out meat and dairy from your diet, one great way to do just that is to find plant-based alternatives for some of your favorite items. Sheri Vettel, a Registered Dietician at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, shared that the benefits of making strategic plant-based swaps in one’s diet are numerous and will support all aspects of your health. Vettel explained, “The more plants that you eat, the more disease-fighting phytonutrients you’ll consume as well. In fact, it’s estimated that there are over 100 phytonutrients in one serving of vegetables! These phytonutrients, including polyphenols, are linked to a healthy heart, enhanced digestion, and reduced cancer risk. They even support hormonal health, as well as the body’s natural detoxification process.”

The RD added that eating a diet rich in a variety of plant foods also supports microbial diversity in the gut—an important factor for optimal immune health and maintaining a healthy weight, to name a few benefits. “It’s been found that individuals eating more than 30 different types of plants weekly have a much more diverse gut microbiome than those eating 10 different types of plants or fewer.”, stated Vettel. Additionally, aside from the physical benefits, plant-forward diets affect mental and emotional health as well. Plant foods may help decrease inflammation in the brain and can affect neurotransmitters—such as serotonin and dopamine--that regulate mood.

Vettel summarized that it’s clear that no matter what your dietary approach, from a full-on vegan to a simple meatless Monday enthusiast, every single plant-based shift counts! Consider it an opportunity to boost the nutrient density of your diet and support all aspects of your health—physical, mental, and emotional.

These approachable products and plant-based swaps make it easy to embrace the magic of plant-powered eating. Check out some of our favorites to enhance your plant-based journey.

Our 11 Favorite Plant-Based Product Swaps for Meat and Dairy

1. Swap: Watermelon or Mushroom jerky instead of beef jerky

Watermelon jerky allows for the glorious texture of jerky without the harmful effects, on both our planet and our bodies, of red meat. Mushroom jerky is another great plant-based alternative that packs a magnificent umami flavor.

2. Swap: Kite Hill Almond Milk Ricotta Alternative instead of dairy ricotta

You’ll hardly believe this ricotta stand-in is actually a dairy-free product. Spread it on seedy toast with arugula and artisan preserves for an elevated and plant-forward breakfast.

3. Swap: Lifeway Plantiful probiotics instead of traditional kefir made with dairy

Kefir is a thin yogurt-like fermented product. With similar immune-boosting probiotics, this plant-based approach to kefir removes the milk but still packs a powerful probiotic punch. Try recipes like this Immunity Smoothie to add Lifeway Plantiful to your diet.

4. Swap: So Delicious Oh-So Strawberry Coconut Milk Ice Cream (dairy-free) instead of regular strawberry ice cream

The overall winner of our Vegan and Dairy Free Ice Cream Taste Test, this smooth and creamy alternative makes for an easy dessert swap.

5. Swap: Forager Organic Dairy-Free Sour Cream instead of regular sour cream

Forager calls this product an organic, plant-based sour cream alternative. It is perfect on vegan tacos, or in this comfort food classic Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff.

6. Swap: Violife Epic Mature Cheddar Flavor Block instead of regular cheddar

This cheese alternative even melts well for the best vegan nachos, or try it on a vegan charcuterie-type spread.

7. Swap: BBQ Jackfruit instead of BBQ pulled pork

Even the most ardent meat lover will enjoy jackfruit as a pulled pork alternative. It highlights the flavor of tangy barbecue excellently. Plus, jackfruit shreds for a similar texture to the traditional meat option.

8. Swap: Follow Your Heart Parmesan Style Grated Cheese instead of Parmesan Cheese

Follow Your Heart is already a stellar company in terms of sustainability initiatives. What makes them even better? They’ve crafted a beautiful version of the best cooking cheese, parmesan Reggiano, for those living a plant-based lifestyle. Try it in our Vegan Pasta Primavera or Zucchini and Barley Salad.

9. Swap: Miyoko’s Creamery vegan butter instead of dairy butter

This Sonoma-based company does vegan butter better than anyone else. Don’t believe us? Try it in our vegan version of Carbone’s Signature Spicy Rigatoni, or simply enjoy it on a piece of toast in the morning.

10. Swap: Tofutti Better Than Cream Cheese instead of regular cream cheese

Tofutti’s offering allows for a healthy, dairy-free alternative to the popular culinary ingredient of cream cheese. There are even multiple flavors to top your favorite bagels with plant-based schmear. Use it in our Banana Bread with Savory Topping.

11. Swap: Earth Balance Butter Spread instead of spreadable dairy butter

This was a favorite spreadable option for an office-wide vegan butter tasting challenge. The olive oil base option was the lightest and healthiest choice with a pleasing and mild after taste.

As you can see, it's as easy as one-two-three to add plant-based goodies to your pantry and fridge rotation. Start with some of these winners and consider even more plant-based swaps in the future!