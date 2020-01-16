Banana Bread with a Savory Topping

Warm banana bread is one of my favorite treats to sip with my hot cup of coffee. Spread Tofutti Cream Cheese on top and enjoy the sweet and savory taste.

Preheat your oven to 160C and line a large loaf tin.

Mix the dry ingredients together in a bowl.

Mash the bananas in another bowl and then mix in the soya milk and oil until well combined.

Add the banana mix to the dry mixture along with the raisins and stir until there are no lumps left.

Transfer to the loaf tin and bake for about 1 1/2 hours or until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cover the top with foil after an hour if you feel it is browning too much.