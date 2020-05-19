Before making the switch to veganism, there was one dish I thought I could not live without: Spicy Rigatoni from Carbone in New York. It's creamy, buttery, rich, and the pasta is cooked perfectly al dente. It's a classic dish at Carbone and when you're at the restaurant and look around, each table has at least one order of the dish, if not two. You can ask them to make it without the cream and butter, which was a very nice gesture but it ended up tasting like pasta with marina sauce, and after all the main ingredients are heavy cream, thick butter, and vodka (thankfully that's vegan).

So instead of dreaming about the taste, I decided to put my cooking skills to the test and make a vegan version using Miyokos butter and coconut cream. At first, I thought the coconut cream may not work because the coconut flavor could overwhelm the tomatoes and garlic, but to my surprise, it only added to the texture and the flavor of the cream remained subtle. Carbone lover or not, add this recipe to your menu for pasta night and enjoy a glass of red wine with the meal.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Why we love it: There's something about vodka sauce that makes it so desirable and addicting. This recipe is lighter in texture but rich in taste. Save the leftovers for lunch the next day.

Make it for: A pasta dinner and top with vegan cheese, basil, pepper, and chili flakes for extra spice.