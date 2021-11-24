Don't put away those big platters yet. Just when you thought it was safe to clean up and stow the Thanksgiving dishes and good glasses, Hanukkah is set to arrive. This year the festival of lights comes earlier than usual, starting on Sunday, November 28, and ending on December 6, so get ready to cook – again. Whether you are in need of vegetarian or vegan Hanukkah dishes, these traditional recipes are made of plant-based ingredients that everyone will love.

Oil plays a huge role in Hanukkah traditions: The holiday celebrates the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean revolt in the 2nd century. The lighting of the menorah candles, one more each night, signifies that there was only enough oil to light the temple for a single night but instead, it lasted eight days. During Hanukkah, this is honored by cooking with oil, specifically by celebrating with fried foods. Traditional Hanukkah recipes include potato latke, kugel, sufganiyot, and babka. These dishes are typically made with eggs, dairy, and other animal products, but they can easily be made vegan by using dairy alternatives, applesauce and other plant-based swaps.

So let the kids get busy singing "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" while you put the finishing touches on these 8 Vegan Hanukkah dishes. Invite everyone over and enjoy the holiday knowing that your dishes are both traditional and made to be fully vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based.

Main Dishes for Hanukkah

Side dishes for Hanukkah

Desserts for Hanukkah

Kosher Vegan Drinks

Wine

Liquor

Looking for tips for a successful plant-based holiday season?

Whether it's your first time hosting a holiday or your guests all eat differently, check out this guide to make holiday entertaining effortless.