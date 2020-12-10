Healthier-For-You Dessert: Vegan and Gluten-Free Flourless Chocolate Cake
For an easy and stress-free yet elegant holiday cake, we recommend this flourless chocolate cake. It’s nut-free, gluten-free, egg-free and flourless. Dust with a bit of cacao powder to finish, and no one will know they’re eating a Paleo-friendly vegan chocolate cake!
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Paleo, Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Prep Time: 17 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 10
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons ground flaxseed
- 2/3 cup water
- 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1 cup coconut oil, melted
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1 cup raw cacao powder
- 1/4 cup coconut sugar
- 1/2 cup 100% chocolate chips or vegan bittersweet baking chocolate chips, melted
- 1 tbsp baking powder or Paleo baking powder*
- 2 tbsp cacao powder for sprinkling
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F and line an 8″ springform pan with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, prepare the flaxseed eggs by whisking together the ground flaxseed and water together. Allow the mixture to sit for 7 minutes to coagulate.
- Add in the maple syrup and coconut oil, and mix thoroughly to combine. The coconut oil should be completely mixed into the flaxseed mixture, which will take a few minutes. If you’re using the Paleo baking powder mixture, mix it into the batter here and omit the regular baking powder in the next step.
- Sift in 1 cup cacao powder, coconut sugar, and baking powder. Combine thoroughly until the entire batter is mixed.
- Add in the melted chocolate and fold it into the batter.
- Spoon the batter into the springform pan and place into the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the toothpick comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and allow it to cool for 30 minutes in the pan first. Then remove from the pan and sprinkle with the remaining cacao powder.
- Store wrapped on a plate in the fridge for up to 5 days or at room temperature for 2 days.
Notes
*To make a Paleo baking powder, combine 2 teaspoons of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Allow the mixture to sit for 1 minute before using.