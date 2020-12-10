Healthier-For-You Dessert: Vegan and Gluten-Free Flourless Chocolate Cake

For an easy and stress-free yet elegant holiday cake, we recommend this flourless chocolate cake. It’s nut-free, gluten-free, egg-free and flourless. Dust with a bit of cacao powder to finish, and no one will know they’re eating a Paleo-friendly vegan chocolate cake!

Flourless Chocolate Cake (Paleo, Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Prep Time: 17 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 10

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons ground flaxseed
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1 cup coconut oil, melted
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1 cup raw cacao powder
  • 1/4 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/2 cup 100% chocolate chips or vegan bittersweet baking chocolate chips, melted
  • 1 tbsp baking powder or Paleo baking powder*
  • 2 tbsp cacao powder for sprinkling

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350F and line an 8″ springform pan with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, prepare the flaxseed eggs by whisking together the ground flaxseed and water together. Allow the mixture to sit for 7 minutes to coagulate.
  3. Add in the maple syrup and coconut oil, and mix thoroughly to combine. The coconut oil should be completely mixed into the flaxseed mixture, which will take a few minutes. If you’re using the Paleo baking powder mixture, mix it into the batter here and omit the regular baking powder in the next step.
  4. Sift in 1 cup cacao powder, coconut sugar, and baking powder. Combine thoroughly until the entire batter is mixed.
  5. Add in the melted chocolate and fold it into the batter.
  6. Spoon the batter into the springform pan and place into the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the toothpick comes out clean.
  7. Remove from the oven and allow it to cool for 30 minutes in the pan first. Then remove from the pan and sprinkle with the remaining cacao powder.
  8. Store wrapped on a plate in the fridge for up to 5 days or at room temperature for 2 days.

Notes 

*To make a Paleo baking powder, combine 2 teaspoons of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Allow the mixture to sit for 1 minute before using.

