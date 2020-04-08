For today's Recipe of The Day, I decided to choose a flourless dessert to celebrate Passover. Instead of running right to the grocery store for the ingredients, first take a look in your pantry--you probably already have most of these items stocked on your shelves. This recipe is gluten-free, vegan, soy-free, refined sugar-free and only requires a total of 25 minutes to make.

These delicious cookies call for ground chia which the recipe developer, Hannah Sunderani (twospoons.ca) tells us how to make. "To make ground chia: pulse chia seeds in a blender until powder-like in texture. I like to do a big batch at a time and keep in a sealed jar in my pantry for baking. It's not necessary to grind the chia into powder, you can use the seeds whole - but I find it gives cookies a better texture when ground. Optional to also use ground flax instead of ground chia. It's normal for the dough to feel a bit more sticky in texture. Let the dough sit for a few minutes to bind. Wash hands from time-to-time if the dough gets too sticky when rolling. If any chocolate chunks fall out while forming, press them into the top of the cookies after flattening them onto a baking tray."

There's nothing sweeter and tastier than warm cookies fresh out of the oven dipped into a glass of almond milk. Everyone in your family will love this dessert and won't believe that these cookies are vegan and flourless. Watch the step-by-step video below to see how Hannah makes her masterpiece come to life and scroll down for the recipe.

Ingredients 3 cups almond flour (ground blanched almonds)

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp ground chia (or you can sub with flax meal)

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 cup semi-sweet bakers chocolate bar (70%)

1/2 cup coconut oil melted

3/4 cup maple syrup

2 tsp vanilla extract (optional)