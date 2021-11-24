As long as you’re making applesauce for Hanukkah, you might as well whip up a batch of vegan brownies, which call for a half cup of homemade sauce. As for the olive oil you use, choose an inexpensive oil that doesn’t have an overwhelmingly fruity aroma. These brownies will have everyone reaching for seconds and thirds.

One Bowl Olive Oil Vegan Brownies

Ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract,

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup applesauce

2 ounces unsweetened baking chocolate

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups flour

1 cup vegan chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350. Line a 9 x 9 pan with foil and spray lightly with oil. Melt unsweetened chocolate in the large bowl in the microwave. Stir in sugar, oil, vanilla, cocoa, applesauce and salt, and mix until smooth. add flour and stir. Mix in chocolate chips. Pour into pan and bake 25-30 minutes. Cut into squares when cool.

Nutritionals per Brownie

Calories 346 | Total Fat 15.4g | Saturated Fat 4.5g | Sodium 240mg | Total Carbohydrate 53.9g | Dietary Fiber 3.4g | Total Sugars 35.2g | Protein 3.9g | Calcium 15mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 144mg |