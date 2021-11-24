Balancing the combination of savory and sweet is the key to serving a popular kugel at your Hanukkah celebration. Kugel is known for its rich flavor, dense texture, and offering up comfort food that's also festive. This vegan kugel recipe tastes the same, if not better, than classic recipes usually made with heavy cream, butter, cheese, and more dairy products.

This vegan kugel calls for vegan sour cream, dairy-free yogurt, apple sauce instead of eggs, and vegan butter, as well as cinnamon, sugar, and raisins, resulting in a perfect umami aftertaste that everyone loves.

As an insider secret, we suggest you save the crisp and cooked-to-perfection corner piece of the baking tray for yourself if you love that ultimate crunchy and chewy experience all in one bite.

Want more vegan dishes to enjoy this holiday? Check out our vegan latke recipe, vegan babka recipe, and vegan sufganiyot recipe, all by Britt Berlin, aka @the_bananadiaries.

Vegan Kugel

Serve 6-8

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Bake Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups vegan sour cream

24 ounces vegan dairy-free yogurt

3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup vegan butter, melted and cooled

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup raisins

¾ lb ribbon-like pasta

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375F. Grease a medium-sized casserole dish with cooking oil or melted vegan butter. Cook the pasta until al dente. Drain and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the vegan sour cream, dairy-free yogurt, applesauce, melted vegan butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Add in the raisins and cooked pasta, and toss until evenly coated. Pour into your casserole dish. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until lightly golden and slightly crispy on top. Remove from the oven and serve warm.

Nutritionals

Calories 875 | Total Fat 41.5g | Saturated Fat 10.7g | Sodium 135mg | Total Carbohydrate 108.2g | Dietary Fiber 2.3g | Total Sugars 49.3g | Protein 19g | Calcium 60mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 259mg |