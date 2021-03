Passover is here and even if you're eating more plant-based, you can still enjoy traditional Passover recipes. This Matzo Ball Soup is a vegan version of the classic recipe with simple ingredients and an amazingly healthy taste. This soup is very satisfying and surprisingly filling because of the Matzo Balls. It does take some time, a little over an hour, so plan ahead when making this recipe. We promise: It’s worth it.

So, what exactly is Matzo? (You can also spell it Matzah.) Think of a large dense crispy sheet of toasted flatbread. It represents the unleavened bread the Jews ate while fleeing Egypt in a hurry to get to freedom, and it plays a central role in the Passover Seder. When making Passover recipes, since Jews don't eat leavened bread for the eight days of Passover, any recipes that would otherwise call for flour, instead you can grind up Matzo into a Matzo meal, which is what we’re going to be doing here to make our soup. We’ll be taking the blank canvas of the flatbread sheets and turning them into delicious, soft, flavorful Matzo Balls.