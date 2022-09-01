9 Plant-Based Dairy-Free Recipes to Make This Weekend

Celebrate the long holiday weekend with delicious, dairy-free plant-based recipes you can serve to guests, family, friends, or enjoy on your own. We curated a list of nine recipes that would traditionally call for dairy and swapped cheese for cashew cheese, milk for coconut milk, and yogurt for dairy-free yogurt. If this is your first time trying vegan versions of dairy, you'll be surprised how much they taste just like the real thing!

When you give up cheese, you reduce inflammation in the body that may cause certain diseases. Cheese also contains hormones like estrogen that can knock your body off balance and may increase the risk of breast cancer. There's no better way to show someone you care for them than by supporting their healthy lifestyle!

Eat more plant-based by ditching dairy and choosing to make one, or all of these recipes. Find all your favorites like strawberry ice cream, cheese sauce for grilled cheese or nachos, and homemade pizza. Already whipping up one of these dishes? Share a photo with us of your recipe on social for a repost and a shout-out!

Easy Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Nice Cream for Under $1 a Serving

1. Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Nice Cream

'Nice cream' is a healthier version of ice cream, like a mix between a smoothie and a sorbet. Make this sugar-free, dairy-free strawberry 'nice' cream in your blender and top it with the homemade cookie crumble for the ultimate strawberry shortcake flavor.

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Nice Cream

Nutritional yeast cheese sauce

2. Dairy-Free Nutritional Yeast Cheese Sauce

A vegan cheese sauce is the core ingredient in some of our favorite recipes: Nachos, quesadillas, sandwiches, soups, and more. Instead of buying dairy-free cheese at your local grocery store, make this one to top all your meals!

Recipe: Dairy-Free Nutritional Yeast Cheese Sauce

attachment-attachment-IMG_7163

3. Dairy-Free Triple Berry Baked Oats

Enjoy your morning coffee with this dairy-free triple berry baked oat bar that's full of fiber, protein, and can easily be made gluten-free. Sprinkle powdered sugar on top and serve with a side of fresh berries!

Recipe: Dairy-Free Triple Berry Baked Oats

attachment-attachment-Summer-Pizza-06

4. Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

Turn pizza into a healthier-for-you meal with this fresh Summer veggie recipe made with dairy-free cheese and homemade dough.

Recipe: Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

attachment-attachment-frozen_yogurt_bark_05

5. Easy Frozen Dairy-Free Yogurt Bark

Frozen Yogurt Bark can be a delicious, healthy treat – if you know how to make it with dairy-free ingredients and less sugar. Use any vegan yogurt you like or choose a flavored plant yogurt that will work well with the berries.

Recipe: Easy Frozen Dairy-Free Yogurt Bark with Berries

attachment-attachment-Cashew-Yogurt-2

6. 3-Ingredient Recipe: How to Make Vegan Yogurt

This dairy-free cashew yogurt is a rich and creamy treat topped with fresh berries, granola, nuts, and seeds.

Recipe: How to Make Vegan Yogurt

Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese

7. Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese

Love tacos and mac and cheese? Here you have the best of both worlds! This ultra-cheesy masterpiece will become your new favorite comfort meal.

Recipe: Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese

loading...

8. Jessica Seinfeld’s Vegan Macaroni and Cheese

"I have served this many times to non-vegans and they always go for seconds. I use cashew or almond milk for its mild flavor, but you can always experiment with other plant-based milk." – Jessica Seinfeld

Recipe: Jessica Seinfeld's Vegan Mac and Cheese Recipe from Vegan at Time

attachment-attachment-strawberry-ice-cream

9. Dairy-Free Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic sweet and tart fruit combination that tastes delicious when frozen, and even better stuffed between two cookies. This recipe also calls for a touch of fresh thyme, leaving you with an earthy, minty flavor.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

