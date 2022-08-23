When people go plant-based, it's often not the idea of giving up meat that proves difficult. It's cheese. There's a reason for that. In a study on food and addiction, Yale researchers found that cheese triggers the same neuroreceptors for pleasure that drugs do since cheese contains casein, a dairy protein that during digestion releases casomorphine, which plays directly on the brain's dopamine receptors. So if you think you're addicted to cheese, you probably are. Like most addictions, this one isn't healthy.

If you have ever tried to give up anything addictive, whether it's cigarettes, caffeine, or alcohol, you know that there is usually a painful period of withdrawal followed by a sense of improved health and even natural euphoria. The same is true of what happens when you give up burrata, brie, Jarlsberg, or parmesan. First, it's hard, then you feel so much better. Here's why.

Dairy is Inflammatory

While studies have come out to say that dairy is not inflammatory, at least some of those studies may have been funded by milk producers. In a "fact-checking" moment while debating whether cheese is or is not inflammatory, Dr. Neal Barnard, founder of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), has found that any amount of dairy is not good for you, and is inflammatory, especially if you are among the nearly 70 percent of the world's population that has some level of lactose malabsorption.

When you stop eating dairy, Barnard asserts, cellular inflammation drops, allowing long-sore joints and swollen parts to finally feel relieved. You may lose your under-eye bags, your skin is likely to clear up and the pain in your joints or muscles will subside. You may find your face, belly, and body become less bloated, all of which is a healthy reaction after getting rid of an allergen.

Experts estimate that nearly 70 percent of the world's population suffers from some level of lactose malabsorption, or lactose intolerance, so the best way to figure out if you are in that group is to cut out all dairy, and especially cheese, and see how you feel in a week or two.

Most People Have Lactose Intolerance or Malabsorption

Lactose malabsorption is more common in some parts of the world, such as Africa and Asia, where the majority of the population have some level of lactose malabsorption. In northern Europe, many people carry a gene that allows them to digest lactose after infancy.

In the U.S., less than 40 percent have it. Lactose malabsorption is not full-blown lactose intolerance, but many of those with lactose malabsorption also have lactose intolerance.

Cheese Contains Hormones Like Estrogen

Other than inflammation, which is driven up by eating cheese and goes down when you give up cheese, you may also find that your hormonal balance changes for the better when you give up dairy, especially cheese. That's because cheese contains traces of hormones like estrogen and insulin, both passed from the lactating cow to humans, according to Dr. Barnard.

Barnard, who wrote a book called Your Body In Balance: The New Science of Food, Hormones, and Health, has explored the ways that the trace estrogens in dairy and cheese can impact humans and especially women who have struggled with hormonal problems that affect their periods, fertility, and their endocrine system (as is the case with PCOS).

In his book, Barnard tells stories of patients who have given up dairy and had their symptoms abate and their hormonal health restored. While Barnard is not asserting that dairy causes PCOS or that giving up grilled cheese and pizza can cure menstrual woes, if you look at the overall impact of cheese on the body, less appears to be better.

Back in 2019 Barnard and other doctors at PCRM recommended that the FDA require warning labels on cheese, to caution consumers that eating this food raises their risk of breast cancer.

"Dairy products contain traces of estrogens from cows, and as milk is converted to cheese, the estrogens are more concentrated," according to PCRM's reasoning. "While they are only traces, they appear to be biologically active in humans, increasing breast cancer mortality."

Cows Are Injected With Growth Hormone

Dairy cows in the US are routinely injected with Bovine Growth Hormone to increase their production of milk, according to experts, but this also increases their levels of Insulin Growth Factor-1 which gets passed to humans.

Milk, cheese, yogurt, and anything made from these ingredients can contain high levels of IGF, which regulators claim is safe for human consumption. Organic milk does not contain these growth hormones, and neither does non-dairy milk and cheese.

The reason dairy producers inject the cows with hormones is to keep them lactating and producing milk for artificially long periods, well after their natural cycles. So modern-day milk has more than just normal levels that one might expect to have found in milk from old-fashioned fairy farms of a century ago.

Today, factory farms producing dairy are allowed to pump hormones such as steroids and estrogen into their bovine producers in order to get the most out of cows for the longest amount of time.

An April 2022 article, called: "Steroid Hormone Implants Used for Growth in Food-Producing Animals" asserts that since the 1950s, the FDA has approved a number of steroid hormone drugs for use in beef cattle and sheep, including natural estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and their synthetic versions.

The article adds that food from these animals is safe for humans to eat, and that "studies have shown that the food from the treated animals is safe for people to eat and that the drugs do not harm the treated animal or the environment."

Estrogen vs. Soy Phytoestrogens

Such estrogen or levels of it gets passed into the milk and then distilled when cheese is made. Think of cheese as super estrogen food. Now how does that make you feel?

Women avoid soy foods thinking the plant-based estrogens (phytoestrogens) could boost their risk of breast cancer, but doctors explain that these soy phytoestrogens mimic estrogen in a good way and pump the brakes on the body's estrogen uptake, by binding to beta cells, while animal estrogen actually does increase the risk of breast cancer, as studies have shown.

Dairy Is Linked to Breast Cancer

The link between dairy and breast cancer has been studied, and while women avoid soy for fear of a link to breast cancer, researchers have found that it's actually dairy such as milk and cheese that actually increases the risk of breast cancer, by as much as 30 percent among women who eat dairy daily.

In a 2021 study that followed nearly 53,000 women for 8 years, tracking their daily consumption of milk was linked to an elevated risk of breast cancer. The study also tracked soy consumption and found that those who ate dairy had a higher incidence of breast cancer but those who ate soy did not.

“Consuming as little as one-quarter to one-third cup of dairy milk per day was associated with an increased risk of breast cancer of 30 percent,” lead researcher Gary E. Fraser, Ph.D., of Loma Linda University explained.

“By drinking up to one cup per day, the associated risk went up to 50 percent, and for those drinking two to three cups per day, the risk increased further to 70 to 80 percent.” Most cheese is made from dairy, so while the study was about milk, cheese would be considered dairy food and the results would correlate to cheese.

Dairy Raises Risk of Prostate Cancer

Men who consume dairy are also at elevated risk for cancer. Dr. Shireen Kassam, Ph.D., founding director of Plant-Based Health Professionals UK wants men to know that there is also an association between dairy and prostate cancer risk, according to scientific studies.

"A combined analysis of 32 observational studies found that for every 400 grams of dairy consumed daily (just over 1 1/2 cups) correlated with a 7 percent increased risk of developing prostate cancer, and this risk applied to both milk and cheese,” she says.

In another review of studies on plant-based foods and cancer risk, researchers found that the consumption of plant-based foods reduced the risk of prostate cancer.

Cheese Is High in Saturated Fat

Cheese is high in saturated fat, linked to an increased risk of heart disease. In the UK, researchers have recommended that people eat no more than a matchbook size sliver a day, and even that may be too much for someone battling high blood pressure, a symptom and a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, according to heart doctors.

Saturated fat has been linked to high cholesterol, blockages that make heart attack and stroke more likely, and calcium deposits that can be fatal if blood flow to the brain, heart, or lungs is hindered. Dr. Joel Kahn, a plant-based cardiologist, says the less sat fat you eat the better.

A study in The Cochrane Review demonstrated that reducing dietary saturated fat intake lowered the risk of combined cardiovascular events by 21 percent, and the greater the reduction in saturated fat, the greater the drop in the risk of cardiovascular events.

This was true both for people who had no prior history of heart events, and those who had a history of heart disease, Dr. Kahn added. In fact, the reduction in sat fat was even more powerful for those who did have known heart disease.

A plant-based diet can lower your risk of heart disease since saturated fat is only found in animal fat and some tropical oils such as palm oil and coconut oil. The American Heart Association states that “decades of sound science has proven [saturated fat] can raise your “bad” cholesterol and puts you at higher risk for heart disease.”

The ADA recommends keeping daily saturated fat intake to 5 percent of your daily calories. That means if you eat 2,000 calories a day, no more than 100 of those should come from animal fat, which essentially means going plant-based.

Here's What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Eating Cheese

In Dr. Barnard's book The Cheese Trap: How Breaking a Surprising Addiction Will Help You Lose Weight, Gain Energy, and Get Healthy, he argues that when you give up cheese your body can shed inflammation and drain the hormones out of your system, which allows it to better regulate its own hormone balance. The result is that you will be healthier on a cellular level.

It can take up to 21 days for all traces of dairy protein to leave your system, according to experts at La Leche League, which helps women who have babies that are intolerant to cow's milk. (Human milk contains lactose but not dairy protein, so it is in a form that babies can tolerate.)

To see the full results of giving up cheese and dairy, you need to give up milk, cheese, yogurt, and all forms of cow's milk for three full weeks.

But the positive effects of giving up cheese and dairy will start to be felt much earlier, as soon as just a few days. Still, if you want to know whether dairy is causing your joint pain or inflammation, allow it to fully leave your system and have zero dairy products for 21 ways and wait until the three weeks are up to evaluate the results.

What Happens When You Give Up Cheese:

Your joints are no longer swollen: Inflammation causes swelling, soreness, and pain in your joints. Get rid of cheese and see if your knees, hips, ankles, and shoulders feel less stiff, or if running and doing everyday activities feels easier.

Inflammation causes swelling, soreness, and pain in your joints. Get rid of cheese and see if your knees, hips, ankles, and shoulders feel less stiff, or if running and doing everyday activities feels easier. Your skin clears up: If you have any allergic reaction to dairy, it causes inflammation, and swelling and can lead to puffiness, including in your skin cells. Your skin clears up when inflammation goes down in the body since your pores are no longer clogged.

If you have any allergic reaction to dairy, it causes inflammation, and swelling and can lead to puffiness, including in your skin cells. Your skin clears up when inflammation goes down in the body since your pores are no longer clogged. Your under-eye bags and puffiness disappear: Bags under your eyes are sometimes a sign that you have an allergy to something in your body, which causes the blood vessels to

Bags under your eyes are sometimes a sign that you have an allergy to something in your body, which causes the blood vessels to You have better breath: Your breath gets better since your gut stops producing gas from unhealthy bacteria that are fed by lactose. As your microbiome switches over to a healthier and more diverse bacteria balance, especially if you eat more plant-based foods, you will notice your breath gets better.

Your breath gets better since your gut stops producing gas from unhealthy bacteria that are fed by lactose. As your microbiome switches over to a healthier and more diverse bacteria balance, especially if you eat more plant-based foods, you will notice your breath gets better. You lower your risk of heart disease: Saturated fat is linked to a higher risk of heart disease. By not having all the saturated fat in cheese, you are reversing your risk factor. The chain reaction goes like this: Saturated fat elevates cholesterol and leads to calcium deposits, which lodge in place as plaque build-up and blockages in your arteries.

Saturated fat is linked to a higher risk of heart disease. By not having all the saturated fat in cheese, you are reversing your risk factor. The chain reaction goes like this: Saturated fat elevates cholesterol and leads to calcium deposits, which lodge in place as plaque build-up and blockages in your arteries. Your hormones start to get into balance: PCOS, fertility, heavy periods, and hormonal symptoms are all regulated by your body's endocrine system. Lose the added hormones in dairy and cheese and see if your symptoms clear up or relent.

PCOS, fertility, heavy periods, and hormonal symptoms are all regulated by your body's endocrine system. Lose the added hormones in dairy and cheese and see if your symptoms clear up or relent. You lower your risk of cancer: You lower your risk of breast cancer, as well as other hormonal cancers like prostate and uterine cancer

Will you miss cheese? Does a former smoker. miss cigarettes? Yes, you will miss cheese. But less and less as the days go by and it loosens its grip on you.

Bottom Line: If you only give up one thing for your health, make it cheese.

Cheese is linked to inflammation in most people, and contains hormones such as growth hormone and traces of estrogen, known to increase the risk of cancer. It takes 21 days for all traces of dairy to leave your system but you can see the benefits when you give up dairy. Just a few changes are that your hormones get back into balance and you'll live free of joint pain and bloating.

For the best cheese alternatives, visit The Beet's review of vegan cheese slices and non-dairy vegan cheese shreds.