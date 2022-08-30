Avocados are one of the healthiest fruits to eat for overall health (yes, they're not a vegetable!), and when you whip up one or all of our eight plant-based recipes below, you'll discover new, fresh ways to incorporate them into your diet instead of sticking to your avocado toast.

Avocados may have a bad reputation due to their fat and calorie content, but actually, the opposite is true and avocados can actually help you lose weight if that's your goal. The fruit is high in fiber with 7 grams per 3.5 ounces of avocado, which helps slow digestion and makes us feel fuller longer, and reduces the need for binge eating or mid-day snacking.

In fact, experts encourage those who want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight to eat avocado at lunchtime so your next meal will be dinner, instead of reaching for a late afternoon bag of chips. The creamy green fruit is also important for our immune system since it's full of important vitamins and minerals such as vitamins C, E, K, and minerals including folate, magnesium, and potassium. Surpsinlgily enough, avocados have more potassium than bananas, which can help to maintain the right levels of fluid inside our cells.

In addition to its powerful nutrients, studies have also shown that avocados can help lower LDL cholesterol (the bad kind). Researchers explained that because avocados are full of "good fat" they can are absorbed without raising LDL levels which happens when you eat animal products and saturated fats.

Simply put, avocados help boost immunity, promote natural weight loss, lower bad cholesterol in the body, and protect cells from certain diseases, and taste delicious when you make our avocado poke bowl with marinated watermelon, Tom Brady's guacamole, and more.

The Best Plant-Based Recipes With Avocados

1. Vegan Poke Bowl with Miso-Ginger Marinated Watermelon

For a healthy, refreshing meal to enjoy for lunch on a warm summer day, make this vegan poke bowl with miso-ginger marinated watermelon that mimics tuna and is filled with freshly sliced vegetables and cubed avocados.

Recipe: Vegan Poke Bowl with Miso-Ginger Marinated Watermelon

2. Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups

Enjoy the delicious taste of a stuffed burrito in a miniature tortilla cup. This tiny masterpiece is the perfect bite-sized appetizer to serve at your dinner party or pass out by the pool. Scoop a little guacamole and salsa on top and devour!

Recipe: Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups

3. Vegan Taco Bowl Dip

For a delicious and easy-to-make appetizer or snack, make this no-bake vegan taco bowl dip and scoop it up with our homemade two-ingredient tortilla chips.

Recipe: Vegan Taco Bowl Dip

4. Tom Brady's Chunky Guacamole

Looking for the all-time best guacamole recipe? Tom Brady has you covered. Make his chunky guacamole with jalapeno for a kick and fresh lime for zest. For the ultimate fiber-filled breakfast, snack, or lunch, top a roasted sweet potato with this guac.

Recipe: Tom Brady's Chunky Guacamole

5. Chickpea and Avocado Grain Bowl With Creamy Tahini Dressing

If eating a salad feels like a chore, then give this recipe a chance. We completely upgraded your ordinary lettuce and vegetables into a warm bowl with roasted vegetables, beans, and grain of your choosing, such as quinoa, farro, or brown rice.

Recipe: Chickpea and Avocado Grain Bowl With Creamy Tahini Dressing

6. Sweetgreen’s Guacamole Greens Salad

Sweetgreen's best-selling salad Guacamole Greens is originally made with roasted chicken, but we swapped it for homemade roasted tofu and kept all the plant-based goods: Avocado, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cabbage, tortilla chips, spring mix, chopped romaine, a squeeze of lime, and a jalapeño vinaigrette.

Recipe: Sweetgreen’s Guacamole Greens Salad

7. Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Chocolate avocado mousse is a delicious and natural way to enjoy sweets. If you have never tried avocado mousse before, prepare to be amazed at how soft and creamy the texture is and how easy it is to make the avocado taste like chocolate.

Recipe: Chocolate Avocado Mousse

8. Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches

Avocado and ice cream may seem like an unusual combination, but they're actually the perfect creamy pair. This cold treat recipe is 100 percent vegan and made with real fresh ingredients like mint, coconut, avocados, maple syrup for sweetness, and raw cacao nibs.

Recipe: Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches

