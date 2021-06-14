Avocados are one of the healthiest foods because they help boost immunity, lower bad cholesterol, contain 20 different vitamins and minerals (more than a daily supplement), and are high in fiber which helps us stay fuller longer. In fact, eating avocado keeps you full for six hours afterward, according to a study.

Whenever you have the opportunity to eat the fruit, take it, especially if it makes the dish healthier - like this one. Today's recipe is a chocolate avocado mousse, a delicious and natural way to enjoy sweets. If you have never tried avocado mousse before, prepare to be amazed at how soft and creamy the texture is and how easy it is to make the avocado taste like chocolate. In this recipe, all you need is a blender, but note you have to soak the cashews overnight in water so start the process a day before. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Chef Amber

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Serves 2

Ingredients

3 avocados

¾ cup cacao

5 T maple

¼ cup coconut oil

1 T chia seeds

1 T vanilla

¼ t sea salt

½ t cinnamon

Cashew cream: 1 cup cashews, soaked overnight in water, strained, rinsed

2 T maple

1 T maca

¼ cup coconut oil

Pinch sea salt

Instructions