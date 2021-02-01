In less than a week, the Buccaneers take on the Chiefs at their home stadium in Tampa Bay. No matter what team you're rooting for, watching the Super Bowl isn't the same without a bowl of fresh guacamole and some crunchy tortilla chips. Today's recipe of the day will kick off your preparation for the big game. This guacamole is simple and requires few ingredients so your grocery list is easy as a field goal. Better news? It's even easier to make and serves two people so you can share the avocado dip with your Super Bowl companion.

This chunky guacamole is a staple of the TB12 diet as Tomy Brady swears by his mostly whole-food plant-based approach to eating for better performance. The recipe calls for onions, jalapenos, basil, garlic, coriander, a pinch of salt, and of course avocados. "A daily intake of an avocado provides a nice boost of unsaturated fats and can raise your body’s level of good cholesterol. Avocados also contain fiber, potassium, folate, as well as B, C, and E vitamins," says Brady in the TB12 Method cookbook.

There's no better way to celebrate the Super Bowl than with a delicious, healthy, low-calorie recipe that everyone will love, straight from the repertoire of a six-time Super Bowl champion. Dive into this bowl of guacamole and root for your team!