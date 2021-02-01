Celebrate The Super Bowl With Tom Brady’s Chunky Guacamole Recipe
In less than a week, the Buccaneers take on the Chiefs at their home stadium in Tampa Bay. No matter what team you're rooting for, watching the Super Bowl isn't the same without a bowl of fresh guacamole and some crunchy tortilla chips. Today's recipe of the day will kick off your preparation for the big game. This guacamole is simple and requires few ingredients so your grocery list is easy as a field goal. Better news? It's even easier to make and serves two people so you can share the avocado dip with your Super Bowl companion.
This chunky guacamole is a staple of the TB12 diet as Tomy Brady swears by his mostly whole-food plant-based approach to eating for better performance. The recipe calls for onions, jalapenos, basil, garlic, coriander, a pinch of salt, and of course avocados. "A daily intake of an avocado provides a nice boost of unsaturated fats and can raise your body’s level of good cholesterol. Avocados also contain fiber, potassium, folate, as well as B, C, and E vitamins," says Brady in the TB12 Method cookbook.
There's no better way to celebrate the Super Bowl than with a delicious, healthy, low-calorie recipe that everyone will love, straight from the repertoire of a six-time Super Bowl champion. Dive into this bowl of guacamole and root for your team!
TB12 Chunky Guacamole
Makes 2 servings (about 1 cup)
Takes: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 ripe Haas Avocado
- ¼ cup diced white onion, rinsed and strained
- ½ green jalapeño, seeded and finely diced, optional
- Zest of 1 lemon or lime + 1 Tablespoon fresh juice
- 12 fresh basil leaves, rolled and sliced into thin ribbons
- 1 clove of garlic, finely grated or minced
- 1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt (you can add more to taste at the end)
- ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
Instructions
- Place the onion, garlic, salt, spices, juice, and chilies in a bowl. Zest citrus into the mix, and mix well.
- Run your knife around each avocado lengthwise, carefully cutting down to the pit. Twist the avocado in half and remove the pit. With the cut side up, slice the avocado into cubes. With a spoon scoop the cubes of 1/2 the avocado into the bowl, mash with a fork until smooth, add the cubes of the second avocado and the basil and fold into mix, mashing slightly but leaving big chunks mostly intact. Adjust salt and jalapeno to taste and serve immediately. Skip the chips and serve with veggie sticks or Sweet Potato Toast instead!