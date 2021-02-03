Super Bowl Sunday planning starts now! If you're eager to avoid the calorie bombs and Monday regret, choose the healthiest versions of your favorite snacks, from guacamole to hummus, and switch out the chips for crudités, if that's going to satisfy. Today's healthier-for-you recipe is Tom Brady's hummus from The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance. This recipe produces hummus that's smooth, creamy, and tastes delicious. Celebrate the football game with this dip and enjoy it with a side of tortilla chips or sliced veggies. And while you're rooting for the GOAT make his chunky guacamole recipe too.

This recipe is made mostly with chickpeas, a hearty source of plant-based protein and fiber. Hummus is a great snack to mindlessly munch on because at a certain point you will feel satiated and stay fuller longer, due to the high fiber content which slows the digestion process. If you want to eat healthier, enjoy this dip with sliced celery, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, and more fresh vegetables that have the perfect 'scoop.'

This will help you avoid binge eating and reaching for the bag of chips, which normally happens when you watch TV and don't pay attention to your intake. In fact, new research shows the average Super Bowl watchers will eat up to 8,083 calories and you can avoid this by swapping your traditional bites with plant-based options like buffalo cauliflower instead of buffalo wings, and this hummus with vegetables instead of chips and queso. Everyone will love the taste of your delicious hummus recipe!

Why it's healthy, from TB12: "This smooth and creamy hummus is loaded with slow-digesting carbs, healthy fibers, and plenty of protein to help you stay satisfied longer. Its monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats can help keep your brain healthy, provide nourishment to your cells, and keep your heart ticking properly. Essentially, it’s the perfect snack food."

Takes: 15 minutes

TB 12 Hummus Makes 4-6 servings (1/4 to 1/2 cup) Ingredients 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas or 1 (15 oz) can

1-2 medium cloves garlic

2 scallions (white and green parts only) chopped

1/3 cup of good-quality organic tahini (tahini separates; best to use the tahini paste, oil reserved)

1 lemon, juice + zest

1 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons organic extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup cooking water from the chickpeas, or purified water, adding more if needed

Pinch of smoked paprika Instructions Place everything but the oil and water in a food processor. Blend for about a minute, then scrape down the sides with a silicone spatula and blend for another minute or so. With the food processor running, add the olive oil, then add the water until the mixture is smooth and well combined, continuing to scrape down the sides as needed. We like to leave the hummus a little creamier than usual, as it will thicken as it cools. Store in a glass container with an airtight lid and top with a little more olive oil and a sprinkle of smoked paprika.

Add Some Spice!

For an additional anti-inflammatory antioxidant boost, add 1 teaspoon of good-quality organic turmeric powder, a few slices of peeled fresh ginger, and a few turns of freshly ground black pepper alongside the chickpeas and other ingredients before blending.

Add a Little Green!

For additional flavor and nutrition boost, add up to a ½ cup of fresh herbs (parsley, chives, cilantro, or mint) and 1 cup of greens (spinach, kale, or arugula) and an additional squeeze of lemon to the mix before blending.

