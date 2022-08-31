Have you bean wondering what to make with the can of white beans, chickpeas, or the bag of lentils sitting on the top shelf of your pantry? We curated a list of 10 best vegan dishes that call for these ingredients, with recipes including lentil meatballs that taste and look just like the real thing and a black bean burger with a homemade cheese sauce you'll want to have for dinner every night.

Beans are one of the best sources of plant-based protein, known to help repair and grow muscles. They also offer natural fiber, which can help to slow digestion and make you feel fuller longer, promoting healthy weight loss. If you're looking to eat more plant-based and want alternatives to your favorite meat recipes, beans are the well-rounded ingredient that can mimic the texture of burgers, meatballs, meat crumbles, and more. You may not even notice the difference after taking a bite of our vegan sweet potato shepherd's pie!

1. The Best Meatless Meatballs With Eggplant and Lentils

Looking for a delicious alternative to replace your meatballs with red sauce served over a bed of spaghetti? We have the perfect recipe made from eggplant and lentils that is easy to make and still has the richness we all love.

Recipe: Meatless Meatballs With Eggplant and Lentils

2. Baked Eggplant Casserole with Lentils and Pomegranate Seeds

For a warm, nourishing, easy dish, this recipe also uses eggplant and lentils but crafts them into a delicious baked casserole with bursts of sweet flavor from pomegranate seeds.

Recipe: Baked Eggplant Casserole with Lentils and Pomegranate Seeds

3. Vegan Lentil Burger

This low-calorie recipe combines lentils, fresh vegetables, herbs, and seasonings with an egg replacement made with flax seeds to form a patty. It only takes five minutes to prep the recipe and 10 minutes to cook the burger.

Recipe: Homemade Vegan Lentil Burger Recipe

4. Vegan Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

Comfort food meets health in this easy vegan sweet potato shepherd's pie made with lentils instead of meat. Lentils are the perfect plant-based protein source to use in this recipe, pairing well with vegetables like carrots, celery, mushrooms, and tomatoes.

Recipe: Vegan Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

5. Vegan "Butter" Chickpeas

Switch up your go-to Indian food favorite with this creamy, delicious, flavorful vegan "butter" chickpeas with rice, parsley, and homemade naan.

Recipe: Vegan "Butter" Chickpeas

6. Chickpea Salad Niçoise with Dairy-Free Lemon Dijon Dressing

One of The Beet's most popular recipes, this niçoise salad is made with chickpeas for a boost of protein, texture, and flavor. It's the perfect salad to serve this summer into fall.

Recipe: Chickpea Salad Niçoise with Dairy-Free Lemon Dijon Dressing

7. Vegan Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich

For an easy-to-make lunch that requires just five minutes to prep and five minutes to cook, enjoy this vegan buffalo chickpea salad sandwich full of heat, texture, and rich flavor.

Recipe: Vegan Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich

8. Vegan Black Bean Cheeseburger

There's nothing more delicious than a homemade vegan burger patty and cheese sauce. This black bean burger offers a delicious, meaty texture and is loaded with fiber, helping you feel fuller longer.

Recipe: Vegan Black Bean Cheeseburger

9. White Bean Zucchini Pesto Pasta

Pasta is a joy all year round, but in the summer it's extra special because the dishes are filled with in-season vegetables, turning our favorite meal into a nutritious indulgence. Make this white bean zucchini pesto pasta for your next dinner party.

Recipe: White Bean Zucchini Pesto Pasta

10. Spicy Three-Bean Chili With Tortilla Chips

For the best vegan chili you've ever tasted, make this spicy three-bean chili and serve it with your favorite tortilla chips or fresh baguette.

Recipe: Spicy Three-Bean Chili With Tortilla Chips

