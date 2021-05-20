We get it: sometimes you just have a crazy day and either you’re too tired or too busy to make yourself a meal. Sometimes you need a lazy meal, and we seriously mean lazy; No fancy equipment and no cooking, just a bowl, fork, and 10 minutes of your time. That’s how easy this vegan Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich is, which is the perfect lunch to pack for work or a picnic.

If you’re a fan of a little spice, you’ll love this recipe. It packs some heat, is full of flavor, and is high in protein too. If you want to turn this sandwich even more nutritious, you can sub out the vegan mayo for mashed avocado to get in some additional healthy fats.

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 5 mins

Total Time: 10 Mins

Servings: 2-4 Sandwiches

Ingredients

15 oz Can Chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 Green Bell Pepper, diced

⅓ Cup Vegan Mayo

2-3 Tbsp Buffalo Hot Sauce

1 Tsp Old Bay Seasoning

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

½ Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

Pinch of Salt & Pepper, to taste

Instructions