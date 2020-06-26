What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Black Bean Cheeseburger

It’s backyard grilling season and while Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods do a great job at replicating the taste, texture and look of beef burgers, we wanted to equip you with a recipe for a whole-food, plant-based bean burger that has minimally processed ingredients and tons of nutrients.

We didn't stop at healthifying just the burger – instead of vegan cheese slices, which are delicious but still processed, we're using a homemade cashew cheese sauce. If you don’t have a high-speed blender to make this sauce, soaking your cashews in hot water for 30-minutes ahead of time will help you get that smooth, creamy texture we’re aiming for. Also, depending on the size you make your patties this recipe can yield 3 thick patties or 5-6 thinner sized patties. If you want to make more than 3 thick patties, go ahead and double up on the recipe! Finish these burgers with your favorite toppings like pickles, onions and tomatoes and dig in!

JD Raymundo