Everything That's Vegan at Noodles & Company

Nearly half of all Americans consider themselves flexitarians, but despite this, ordering fully vegan at most restaurants remains difficult due to limited plant-based options. Luckily, if you're looking for a hearty and affordable fast-casual meal, Noodles & Company delivers meat and dairy-free options. With 458 locations across 31 states, Noodles & Company's highly customizable menu caters to all diners, regardless of dietary preference.

Noodles & Company's menu features three entirely vegan entrees including the Impossible Orange Chicken Lo Mein, the Japanese Pan Noodles, and the new LEANguini Rosa with Impossible Chicken. But the fast-casual chain's menu has plenty of other secret options for plant-based customers looking for more.

This fast-casual pasta restaurant's most appealing quality is how simple modifications can be, making Noodles & Company one of the most accessible major chains in the United States. Several of the main dishes only need minor changes to become fully vegan, and customers can add the Impossible Chicken or Seasoned Tofu to any noodle dish for a protein boost.

For those concerned about nutritional content, Noodles & Company provides customers with a nutrition calculator to help customers order a meal fit for their personal diet.

Noodles & Company Now Has Vegan Chicken

This October, Noodles & Company launched a new plant-based protein option made by Impossible Foods. The Impossible Panko Chicken is now available at every Noodles & Company location nationwide, following the company's initial collaboration with Impossible Foods last March when the two companies debuted the Impossible Orange Chicken Lo Mein.

"We're intentional about the quality and freshness of ingredients we serve, which made choosing Impossible for the national launch of our newest plant-based protein the obvious choice for us," Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company, said "After testing Impossible Chicken in several markets this past spring, we received overwhelming feedback that Impossible tastes just like chicken. This positive feedback coupled with Impossible's values and commitment to the environment made them a great partner for us and I feel confident guests will love this uncommonly good addition to our menu."

Everything That's Vegan at Noodles & Company

Similar to other fast-casual chains, Noodles & Company notes that cross-contamination is possible as the kitchen appliances are used for menu items with dairy or meat ingredients.

Vegan Noodle Entrees

Signature LEANguini noodles tossed with mushrooms, tomato, and spinach, and topped with panko-breaded Impossible Chicken. Order with no parmesan cheese and request Marinara sauce instead of the creamy tomato sauce. Penne Rosa: Penne noodles served with mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, and spinach. Order with no parmesan cheese and request Marinara sauce instead of the creamy tomato sauce.

Zucchini and Cauliflower Noodles

Make sure to order this without chicken, rosa cream sauce, or parmesan cheese. Add marinara sauce instead and the Impossible Panko Chicken to enjoy this bowl of zoodles. Cauliflower Rigatoni Fresca with Shrimp: This cauliflower-infused rigatoni comes with balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, red onion, tomato, and spinach. Order without shrimp and parmesan!

Asian-Inspired Noodle Dishes

Impossible Orange Chicken Lo Mein: This is Noodles & Company's first foray into plant-based meats. These Asian-style noodles come tossed in orange sauce with snap peas, napa cabbage, red cabbage, Impossible Panko Chicken, green onions, black sesame seeds, and cilantro.

Plant-Based Salads

Take note that the only full vegan salad dressing is Noodle & Co's Citrus Dressing.

Asian Apple Citrus Salad: This Asian-inspired salad can come vegan without chicken, featuring Tuscan greens, kale, diced apple, cucumber, slaw, avocado, crispy chow mein noodles, and black sesame seeds. Add either Impossible chicken or tofu to this salad for extra protein.

Order this salad with the Citrus Dressing and ask to remove the feta cheese and chicken. The Med Salad comes with Tuscan greens, Kale, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, and Cavatappi pasta. Instead of the chicken, add either Impossible chicken or tofu to this salad for extra protein. Mexican Street Corn Salad: Order this salad with the Citrus Dressing and ask to omit the cotija cheese dressing, cheese, and chicken. This hefty salad features a Tuscan green and kale mix topped with roasted corn, avocado, cilantro, and aroma tomato. Make sure you get the regular tortilla strips and not the chipotle cheddar version!

Your Choice of Vegan Noodles at Noodles & Co

Cavatappi Noodle

Cauliflower Rigatoni Noodle

Elbow Noodle

Gluten Sensitive Pipette Noodle

Lo Mein Noodle

Penne Noodle

Rice Noodle

Spaghetti Noodle

Udon Noodle

Zucchini Noodle

All the Vegan Toppings at Noodles & Co

Impossible Panko Chicken

Seasoned Tofu

Asian Seasoning

Avocado

Black Pepper, ground

Black Sesame Seeds

Broccoli

Broccoli Slaw

Cabbage Blend

Carrots

Chow Mein Noodles

Cilantro

Sweet Corn

Roasted Corn

Crispy Jalapenos

Diced Cucumber

Julienned Cucumber

Green Onion

Italian Seasoning

Lettuce Blend

Kalamata Olives

White Mushrooms

Roasted Mushrooms

Peanuts

Red Onion

Red Pepper Flakes

Roma Tomatoes

Snap Peas

Spinach

Roasted Zucchini

Dairy-Free Sauces and Dressings at Noodles & Co

BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Fresca Sauce

Japanese Pan Sauce

Marinara Sauce

Orange Sauce

Spicy Korean-style Gochujang BBQ Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

Citrus Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Olive Oil

Americans Nationwide are Hungry for Vegan Food

Plant-based food sales are expected to increase by nearly five times by 2030, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. And as American consumers get hungrier for plant-based foods, more major fast-food and fast-casual chains have adopted plant-based alternatives. This is true, especially among younger consumers with one poll indicating that 87.5 percent of Gen Z is worried about the environment.

Several major chains including Burger King, Au Bon Pain, and Starbucks have all debuted vegan options to cater to the growing number of plant-based Americans looking for sustainable, healthier options. Impossible Foods has partnered with other brands as well, helping Burger King craft the Impossible Whopper and Starbucks roll out its meatless breakfast sandwich.

