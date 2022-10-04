If you are observing Yom Kippur, here's your vegan menu to help you break the fast Wednesday night. We rounded up five traditional Jewish break-fast recipes and made them vegan. These will work for anyone with dietary restrictions and allergies or who is avoiding animal products, dairy, and eggs. Make these dishes so everyone in your life can partake in enjoying a healthy break-fast.

Yom Kippur, meaning "Day of Atonement," marks the last day of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and begins at sundown this Tuesday, and ends Wednesday evening. During the high holy day, drinking and eating are replaced with a fast for followers to recenter themselves and focus attention on prayer and connection with God for twenty-five hours.

When the fast is finished this Wednesday night, the feast begins by dipping challah bread into honey, or agave if you follow a vegan diet, then followed by traditional Jewish breakfast foods from this list, like potato latkes topped with dairy-free sour cream, vegan kugel, chocolate dairy-free babka, and more.

Your Vegan Yom Kippur Break Fast Menu

1. Vegan Kugel

This vegan kugel calls for vegan sour cream, dairy-free yogurt, apple sauce instead of eggs, and vegan butter, as well as cinnamon, sugar, and raisins, resulting in the perfect sweet and savory tastes.

Recipe: Vegan Kugel

2. The Best Vegan and Gluten-Free Latkes

All latkes look a tad different based on cooking methods: Some families prefer a flat, crunchy latke and others prefer a puffier latke. This recipe perfected the crispier approach to a latke with fewer potatoes and longer frying time, however, if you want a cakier latke, add more potatoes, turn down the burners, and babysit the stove to take your latke off heat when the outside starts to crisp up.

Recipe: The Best Vegan and Gluten-Free Latkes

3. The Best Sufganiyot

Whip up a batch of deep-fried, jelly-filled, powered-sugared covered donuts with a twist. This recipe calls for apple sauce instead of egg, and vegan butter instead of dairy. Serve with hot chocolate, a cup of Joe, tea, or your favorite hot drink.

Recipe: The Best Sufganiyot

4. The Easiest Chocolate Babka

Make this vegan Babka for a sweet braided dessert and to break a fast with one of the most popular celebratory desserts to serve and indulge in on any occasion. Some argue that babka is a cake, not bread, but it really comes down to whatever you choose to call it. The key to a delicious, soft outside layer in this recipe is the homemade vegan egg wash that combines just two easy ingredients, soy milk, and maple syrup.

Recipe: The Easiest Chocolate Babka

5. Meatless Matzo Ball Soup

Make your matzo ball soup vegan with our homemade vegetable stock and meatless recipe everyone will love. There's nothing more comforting than a spoonful of hot soup and biting into soft matzo on a chilly night.

Recipe: Vegan Matzo Ball Soup

For more great plant-based dishes, check out The Beet's recipe library.

