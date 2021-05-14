Trader Joe’s recently debuted a new vegan fudge ice cream bar, adding to its growing list of plant-based dessert options. The Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Chocolate Fudge Oat Bars mirror the classic fudgesicle but use oat milk and semisweet vegan chocolate instead of conventional milk chocolate and dairy milk. The grocery chain is working to create plant-based alternatives to familiar favorites that allow vegan shoppers to easily find plant-based staples that typically contain animal products.

“These fudgy bars are a delicious gluten-free and vegan version of a nostalgic treat that comes with memories, but not the dairy,” Trader Joe’s described its newest dessert. “Chocolate-y, silky, and satisfying, these are sure to be a hit for all ages.”

With summer ahead, Trader Joe’s is planning to expand the company’s line of frozen vegan treats. Insiders claim that plant-based customers can expect to see a dairy-free version of its famous Hold the Cone mini ice cream cones. The mini ice cream cones feature a waffle cone wrapped in chocolate. This announcement follows Trader Joe’s recently revealed Vegan Cookies & Cream Vanilla Bean Bon Bons alongside the existing coconut milk-based Non-Dairy Mint & Chip Bon Bons.

Trader Joe’s has been working to expand its line of vegan options, especially in its frozen dessert section. The grocery store company has been developing several oat, soy, and coconut-based desserts including a non-dairy ice cream Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip, Cheese-less Cheesecakes made from coconut milk, and a Non-Dairy Frozen Oat Dessert.

Beyond the fudgesicles, Trader Joe’s released a wide variety of vegan options onto its shelves nationwide. The plant-based sector continues to grow, and the company is making sure to meet the rising consumer demand. The grocery store company recently launched two vegan dips in tzatziki and carmelized onion flavors, an almond milk chocolate bar, vegan cupcakes, and a vegan bolognese using Trader Joe’s plant-based protein.

The fan-favorite chain is gearing up for summer, but grocery shoppers will be able to find anything plant-based that they need at affordable prices. With almost every plant-based protein category covered, Trader Joe's is working to develop more seafood alternatives. Soon, Trader Joe's will be making products available in every sector in the plant-based industry to its customer's satisfaction.