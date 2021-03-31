Trader Joe’s remains one of the leading grocery stores for plant-based products, spearheading a huge range of delicious products, the latest of which will kick your Meatless Mondays or pasta nights up a notch. Trader Joe's just unveiled a new meaty vegan bolognese sauce that features a fresh mixture of tomatoes and plant-based crumbles. The retailer is known to soft-release its products, sprinkling them out at different locations to gauge customer interest, and lucky Instagrammer @thesnacksoflife was the first to spot the sauce this week. The bolognese features pea-protein-based meat crumbles to replicate the taste and texture of ground beef.

The sauce will soon be appearing on shelves across the country, as Trader Joe's works to grow its plant-based selections, making alternative options of existing fan favorites to cater towards plant-based, vegan, vegetarian, plant-leaning customers.

Trader Joe's Continues to Expand Its Plant-Based Product Range

The grocery store plans to introduce more plant-based items, but this is not the first time the company debuted an alternative meat product: The store introduced plant-based turkey and beef patties last year, and stocks Impossible Food's meatless ground as well as other meat-free options like Chickenless Mandarin Orange Morsels and Tofurky Deli Slices.

Alongside plant-based meat, the retailer also has a wealth of dairy alternative products, including a Vegan Mac and Cheese and a range of vegan cheeses in cheddar and mozzarella. Some other products that have been soft-released over the course of the last year include the Vegan Taco Salad Kit and two vegan dips: Tzatziki and caramelized onion.

If you're looking for a vegan sweet treat, grocery giant recently rolled out a vegan chocolate bar sourced from its Almond Beverage as well as a duo of Cheeseless Cheesecakes. Another Instagrammer @bigboxvegan also spotted Dairy-Free Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes on the shelves earlier this year.

In January, the Trader Joe’s podcast “Inside Trader Joe’s” ran a segment that explained how the company plans to invigorate its vegan selection for the future. The company aims to increase its vegan options across all food categories in the upcoming year. The Category Manager of Deli, Frozen Meat, Seafood, Meatless, and Fresh Beverage Amy Gaston-Morales also claimed that the chain is developing a series of plant-based seafood products.

“I’m looking to do more work on the seafood side,” Gaston-Morales said. “We don’t have the option yet within our stores for a plant-based seafood product, but there are crab cakes out of the market or scallops or tuna replacements.”

At Trader Joe's customers have a variety of plant-based options to choose from, stretching every meal from breakfast to lunch and dinner to dessert. The company continues to scatter these new products across its shelves so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for new items when roaming the aisles.