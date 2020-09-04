Trader Joe’s Launches Vegan Milk Chocolate Bar

This year, Trader Joe's shows no sign of slowing down on launching new dairy-free, vegan products, but we're not complaining: In 2020 alone the retailer has launched meatless and turkeyless burger patties, new flavors of creamy almond yogurt, a cheeseless cheesecake, vegan caesar dressing, vegan mac n' cheese, and a strawberry oat milk ice cream. Now, we can also add a vegan milk chocolate bar to the list. Milk chocolate bars almost always contain dairy, so the addition of TJ's Organic Almond Beverage Chocolate Bar will no doubt become a go-to item for vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free shoppers across the country.

Available in a 2.5-ounce bar scored into bite-sized pieces for $2.99, the chocolate is made with organic ingredients such as almond milk, cocoa butter, cane sugar, cocoa beans, sea salt, and ground vanilla beans.

On Trader Joe's website, the retailer explains, "The proliferation of nut-based non-dairy beverages has allowed so many dairy ditchers to enjoy cold cereal, baked goods, even a cold glass of “milk.” But what about the real need to enjoy a milk chocolate bar? Trader Joe’s Organic Almond Beverage Chocolate Bar to the rescue!" Whether you plan on baking with the bar or just eating this sweet treat on its own, it's great to know that there is an affordable, accessible, dairy-free chocolate bar on the market across the nation.

