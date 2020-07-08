This year, Trader Joe's has been focused on releasing more plant-based options for their dedicated fans, vegans and non-vegans alike. In early 2020, the brand decided to join the faux meat craze by releasing a vegan pea protein burger patty, closely followed by a turkeyless burger patty just in time for summer cookouts.

The retailer also unveiled the most decadent, creamy, dairy-free mac n' cheese I've ever tasted, and made breakfast a little more exciting with new almond yogurt flavors. Now, the cult-favorite grocer has launched two products that satisfy two crucial niches of product that plant-based eaters might have difficulty finding: Caesar salad dressing and ice cream.

Trader Joe's Debuts Vegan Caesar Dressing

For those of us who have been eating vegan for a few years, Caesar salad dressing can seem like a distant, joyful memory. The creamy dressing that I used to put on nearly every salad was equal parts rich and tangy, and made any veggie it came into contact with a little more delicious. Now, TJ's is introducing their Vegan Caesar Dressing that delivers all of your favorite taste with none of the parmesan or anchovy paste so that everybody can experience the classic dressing. The product rings up at $3.99 for an 11-ounce bottle and will transform your salads at lunch and dinner, totally dairy-free.

Trader Joe's Strawberry Oat Milk Ice Cream

For dessert, Trader Joe's has added another cold treat to a category where they already dominate: Vegan ice cream. To join their beloved Soy Creamy pints (if you've never tried the Cherry Chocolate Chip, you're missing out) the retailer has just released a Strawberry Oat Milk Ice Cream, which is a great option for anyone who wants a non-dairy option that doesn't contain soy. A 16-ounce container is sold for $3.99 and joins the Vanilla Oat Milk Ice Cream flavor already available.

Want more vegan Trader Joe's items? Check out our list of the 15 Best Plant-Based Items Available at TJ's.