Trader Joe's has just launched a premade vegan mac 'n' cheese in stores across the country. While grocery shopping this weekend, I was lucky enough to snatch the last container from the refrigerated section in my local Trader Joe's. Let me tell you: This mac 'n' cheese is the closest thing I've tasted to the real thing.

Creamy and decadent, these cheezy shells even impressed my non-vegan boyfriend, which means they're not just delicious to someone who hasn't tasted "real" cheese in years, they'll be a crowd-pleaser all around.

During an office taste test, one sampler remarked that Trader Joes' mac is "actually better than the original kind since it tastes cleaner, lighter and actually healthier." Another said that "If you gave this to a toddler they would have no idea it wasn’t cheese. For that matter, if you gave it to my husband or any adult who loves Mac n' cheese, they would be satisfied. This is a winner."

Priced at $4.49, This 20-ounce container holds around three meals worth and is the perfect lunch, dinner or side dish for vegans and non-vegans alike. We're crossing our fingers for a gluten-free version so that everyone can enjoy the creamy, cheezy goodness of these shells. For other great treats from TJ's, check out our list of the 15 Best Plant-Based Items to Buy at Trader Joe's, which definitely needs to be updated to 16 after sampling this mac 'n' cheese.