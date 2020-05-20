Trader Joe’s Debuts a New Vegan Turkeyless Pea Protein Burger

As most plant-based eaters know, Trader Joe's is an absolute treasure trove for finding affordable, easy-to-make food staples that are animal product-free (We rounded up our 15 favorite vegan buys from the retailer here) without lacking in taste. From kale pesto to mandarin orange chick'n morsels and creamy ranch dip, TJ's has some of the best meatless, dairy-free offerings in the grocery store game, and they're constantly releasing new options for vegan and vegetarian eaters. This year alone they have unveiled beefless Protein Patties as well as a rich, dairy-free mac n' cheese, and have a vegan oat milk chocolate bar in the pipeline, which will hopefully be launching soon.

A member of the beloved Facebook group, Everything Vegan Trader Joe's was the first to spot a new patty product on TJ shelves. Called the Turkeyless Protein Patties, these plant-based burgers use pea protein to mimic the texture and taste of turkey and look remarkably close to the animal protein. Boasting 23g of protein per serving, these package of two four-ounce burgers rings in at $4.49.

Although the product hasn't been promoted on TJ's website or in their Fearless Flyer yet, customers have already spotted them on shelves in various locations nationwide, so it might be worth checking out the protein section of your local Trader Joe's during any Memorial Day Weekend grocery trips you may have planned in the next few days.

The brand's website acknowledges the growing need for meat alternatives, saying that "plant-based burgers have become one of the most popular food trends of the past few years, and there’s no sign of slowing down. Folks are increasingly going for meatless burgers for all kinds of reasons, but we like to think that one reason, in particular, is primarily responsible: plant-based burgers have gotten really, really good recently." We have yet to try the Turkeyless Protein Patties, but if Trader Joe's track record with vegan offerings is any indication, we'd bet these are also really, really good.