Trader Joe’s Releases New Dairy-Free and Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes

Trader Joe's isn't wasting any time releasing new plant-based items in 2021: Vegan grocery store watchdog @bigboxvegan spotted the retailer's new Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes at a California location this week. The vanilla cupcakes, topped with rainbow sprinkles, made their debut quietly this month adding to the rapidly growing list of dairy-free treats offered at the grocer. The cupcakes have only been spotted at select California locations, in Fontana, Irvine, and Stockton, but it's worth checking out your local TJ's on the off chance that they have this brand-new dessert.

Trader Joe’s often sprinkles new products onto its shelves without making a huge announcement, which seems to be the strategy with this new baked good. Although the dessert is not yet available nationwide, the product is likely to branch out to other stores if it proves to be a popular addition. The vegan dessert arena is anything but new territory for Trader Joe’s: Over the last ten years, the company has showcased its dedication to stocking its shelves with vegan-friendly products, including its most recent release of the 'Cheese-less Cheesecakes.'

Nationwide, the company is making strides to match its growing list of vegan entrees with dairy-free desserts, including Cheese-Less “Cheesecakes,” the seasonal Vegan Gingerbread Loaf, Organic Almond Beverage Chocolate Bars, Non-Dairy Mint & Chip Bon Bons, and an Oat-based strawberry ice cream.

Vegan desserts are just the cherry on top of a long list of plant-based entrees, frozen foods, and meat alternatives available at the cult-favorite grocer. This month alone, the company launch a Vegan Taco Salad Kit and announced two new vegan dips: Tzatziki and Caramelized Onion. Trader Joe's has also announced plant-based seafood options are on the horizon, to accompany its already large list of meat-alternatives. Trader Joe’s is providing a perfect place for shoppers to find a plant-based product for every meal. The next time you make a trip to Trader Joe's, keep an eye out for these Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes, which may soon be making their sweet debut at locations nationwide.