If the year 2021 is anything like 2020 was for Trader Joe's, we can expect the retailer to release a whirlwind of new vegan-friendly alternatives for our favorite foods. Just yesterday, we reported that TJ's manager Amy Gaston-Morales announced on the Inside Trader Joe's podcast that the brand would be making a foray into the plant-based seafood market. Now comes more good news: TJ's is set to debut two new dairy-free dips to add to its ever-growing selection of vegan-friendly condiments.

Trader Joe's Set to Release Dairy-Free Dips

Gaston-Morales broke this good news as well, revealing that Trader Joe's will launch a vegan tzatziki dip as well as a caramelized onion dip this year. Tzatziki, a traditional Greek cucumber yogurt sauce, typically contains dairy, but this offering will be revamped to be totally vegan. This will be a nice dairy-free alternative, as TJ's currently stocks an Avocado Tzatziki dip that is made with yogurt. If we had to wager, we would hedge our bets that the brand has tapped coconut to achieve a creamy texture, just as they used the ingredient in the Vegan Ranch Dip.

These two products have already been presented to a taste-testing panel, and from what Gaston-Morales said, they've been received incredibly well: "Within [a tasting] panel, I want to say everyone agreed that they actually tasted better or the same as the full dairy versions,” said Gaston-Morales, who serves as the category manager of Deli, Frozen Meat, Seafood, Meatless, and Fresh Beverage.

Trader Joe's Adds to Its Array of Vegan Condiments

As we wait for these dips to hit the shelves, there are still plenty of delicious vegan condiments to choose from: We recommend the Vegan Ranch Dip, the Organic Creamy Cashew Fiesta Dip, the Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto, the Vegan Cream Cheese, the Organic Buffalo-Style Hummus, and the Zhoug Sauce.

For more incredible dairy-free finds at the cult-favorite retailer, check out our guide to the 15 Best Vegan Items at Trader Joe's.