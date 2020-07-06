Breakfast: Kiwi Green Smoothie

Why It's Healthy: Despite their tiny size, chia seeds are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. They’re loaded with fiber, protein, Omega-3 fatty acids and various micronutrients.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Kiwis have 2.1 grams of fiber, good for digestion and contain an enzyme that can help break down protein. Smoothies will keep you full until lunch time comes around.

Lunch: Lettuce Wrapped Veggie Burger

Why It's Healthy: This veggie burger is high in fiber and potassium thanks to the seeds, beans and prunes in the mix. One cup of prunes alone has 12 grams of fiber. A homemade veggie burger also ensures you cut out all the processed ingredients in a prepackaged burger.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Using lettuce instead of a bun cuts out the refined carbohydrates of the bread and you save 120 calories that would be in a burger bun. The veggie burger is made up of high fiber foods, which helps regulate your digestive system.

Snack: Popcorn & Almonds

Why It's Healthy: Unsalted popcorn is a great source of fiber and is low in fat. Almonds are high in Vitamin E and are loaded with antioxidants.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: The ratio of unsaturated fat to protein in almonds, along with the fiber, helps to reduce hunger. They are also low in carbs and high in protein.

Dinner: Broccoli Almond Salad

Why It's Healthy: Broccoli is full of vitamins and antioxidants, including a disease-fighting agent that boosts immunity even as it helps take the stress off your organs. Edamame is high in protein: One cup of cooked edamame has about 18 grams of protein.

Why It Works For Weight Loss: Edamame is a low-calorie, high-fiber and filling food. 1/2 cup of edamame has only 95 calories and contains 4 grams of fiber (16 percent of the daily value.)