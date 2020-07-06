Breakfast: Orange Carrot Smoothie

Why It's Healthy: Ginger is an anti-inflammatory and the flavor enhances everything it gets paired with, so combine it with other antioxidant-rich foods like oranges and mangos.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Orange and mango are packed with vitamin C and combined they have 173 milligrams of vItamin C. This smoothie is packed with protein and fiber from the chia seeds, flax seeds and protein powder.

Lunch: Tropical Tofu Salad

Why It's Healthy: A half a cup of tofu has more protein than one egg and is packed with protein. One hard-boiled egg has 6 grams of protein whereas half a cup of tofu contains 10 grams. Spinach is high in vitamin C; in half a cup of spinach, you get 34 percent of your RDA, which is 65 to 90 milligrams a day.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Mangos have more fiber than an apple. One apple has 4.4 grams of fiber whereas one mango has 5 grams.

Snack: Celery & Hummus

Why It's Healthy: Hummus has 6 grams of dietary fiber in 3.5 ounces, which comes out to 24 percent of daily fiber recommendation for women and 16 percent for men. Celery is a low-calorie alternative to dip in hummus to make you feel fuller between meals.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Hummus is a great source of plant-based protein and can help fight hunger cravings between meals. It is high in iron which helps boost energy levels. Celery has 5 grams of fiber in two stalks. One stalk of celery has 10 calories and is made up of 95 percent water.

Dinner: Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta

Why It's Healthy: Brown rice pasta is great for anyone sensitive or allergic to gluten. Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which is healthy for blood clotting, strong bones, and fast metabolism.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Cooked chickpeas are packed with protein: Half cup has 8 grams of protein which is 15 percent of the 45 to 55 grams of protein that women need in a day and 12 percent of the 55 to 70 grams of protein men need (depending on activity levels). A half-cup of chickpeas also has 17.5 grams of filling fiber.