Breakfast: Green Smoothie Bowl

Why It's Healthy: Chia seeds are high in Omega-3s which helps reduce inflammation in the body and support a healthy heart.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: The potassium in a banana (422 milligrams) helps control appetite, and reduces bloating. Plus a banana is relatively high in fiber, with 3.1grams.

Lunch: Roasted Carrot & White Bean Soup

Why It's Healthy: Carrots and celery are packed with vitamins and the Turmeric is is a powerful anti-inflammatory spice and can help with reducing inflammation and aid in digestive concerns.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: One serving of navy beans provides 19 grams of fiber, which is more than half of the recommended daily value of fiber for women (which is 25 grams according to the USDA) and exactly half of what men need (38 grams a day for men according to the USDA).

Snack: Cherries & Pumpkin Seeds

Why It’s Healthy: Pumpkin seeds are high in omega-3 and are anti-inflammatory.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Cherries are a low-calorie, high-fiber fruit made of 80% water.

Dinner: Sheet Pan Tofu & Veggies

Why It's Healthy: Tofu is high in protein and low in calories. Half a cup of tofu has 10 grams of protein and only 95 calories.

Why it works for Weight Loss: Sweet potatoes are 77 percent water which makes them great for weight loss. Sweet potatoes are also low in calories. One medium-sized sweet potato has 103 calories and over 2 grams of fiber.