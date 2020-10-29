November is World Vegan Month! What better time to try being vegan, or plant-based, for a day and help save the planet, animals and benefit your own health in the bargain. It's easy, fun, and you can challenge your friends to do it too. Simply go on IG and say why you want to try to eat plant-based for a day and tell 2 loved ones or friends that they are now challenged! You will feel so much better and you may even want to keep going!

Starting on November 1st, which is a Sunday, you eat meals that are completely free of meat and dairy, poultry and fish and choose instead to make your breakfast lunch, snacks, and dinner from plant-based foods like vegetables, fruit, whole grains, seeds, nuts, and legumes. Don't worry you will get plenty of protein and feel better for all the healthy vitamins and antioxidants you're eating! Then post it to your social media and hashtag #Plant-BasedForADay. Let's make it to a million -- together! But even one person going plant-baed for a day has a huge impact on the planet. See all the ways it helps save natural resources.

We are launching this epic climate-friendly and healthy-lifestyle event in partnership with our Creative Advisor, music icon Jermaine Dupri, longtime vegan, and champion of healthy living.

Help us reach a million people taking the #PlantBasedForADayChallenge

How It Works: You can take this challenge any day this month, and we're here to help by providing easy and delicious recipes, expert advice, and tips on how to get all your protein–from plants!

Why it Matters: Consider this: Just one person going meat-and dairy-free for one day can have a huge impact on the planet, saves animals, and is great for your health.

The Benefits of Going Plant-Based for a Day.... or More

Here's How going Plant-Based Helps the Planet:

Going plant-based for a day saves the same amount of water as not taking 100 showers or 1,100 gallons of water.

It also saves the equivalent in emissions of not driving 29 miles by car, the average that one person covers when doing errands, or commuting on a normal day.

Going plant-based for a day saves the equivalent amount of energy as not driving for a day (the average person drives about 29 miles)

Going plant-based for a day saves the equivalent of 30 sq.ft of the forest, or 40 lbs of grain, or 20 lbs of CO2 gas emissions.

Here's How going Plant-Based Helps Your Health:

Going plant-based can help you lead a healthier life, and making the switch for a day is the first step to a healthier life. Ditching meat and dairy can help reduce the risk of the following diseases:

Reduce your cancer risk with plant-based foods full of antioxidants to fight toxins

with plant-based foods full of antioxidants to fight toxins Fight obesity with fiber that makes you feel full longer and improves gut health

that makes you feel full longer and improves gut health Reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by keeping blood sugar low and steady all day

by keeping blood sugar low and steady all day Reduce the risk of heart disease with nutrient-dense foods low in saturated fat

Here's How going Plant-Based Helps Animals:

Going plant-based for a day saves 1 animal’s life

How The #PlantBasedForADay Challenge Works:

Once you decide to take the challenge, here are the next steps:

Familiarize yourself with what it means to eat plant-based. Visit The Beet's Beginner's Guide to Going Plant-Based for an introduction to exactly what this lifestyle consists of and easy recipes to get you started for a full week of plant-based food. Plan your meals: Take a look at The Beet's Recipe tab to find a Breakfast, Lunch, Snack, Dinner, and Dessert that work for you. Not in the mood to cook? Our Happy Cow widget can help you locate vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants near you. Spread the word: Share on social media that you're taking the #PlantBasedForADay challenge and use the hashtag #PlantBasedForADay on your Facebook, IG, Twitter or Tiktok. Each person taking the challenge should tag two friends and challenge them! better yet video yourself and tell them why you're doing it, and ask them to as well!

Why it's Important to Reduce Your Consumption of Meat and Dairy

“I believe in eating vegan for the sake your health, the planet, and animals, and it’s delicious too, which people don’t realize. Once you try it you never want to eat meat or dairy again," said Jermaine Dupri, longtime vegan.

When you take the challenge you may just realize that eating plant-based is easier than you thought and that ditching animal products in favor of plant-based whole foods is better for your body, the planet, and of course animals. Our hope is that this challenge inspires you to live more plant-based every day, and The Beet is here to help you every step of the way. Cheers to a more plant-based, healthy, long life!