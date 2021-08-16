How to Make a Vegan Cheesesteak From the Chef Who Created It

An entirely vegan cheesesteak may seem like an oxymoron, but the owner of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, Derrick Hayes, is bringing the unimaginable to the grill with the help of Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole. The duo's new Atlanta-based restaurant concept, 'Dinkies.' is the brainchild of Hayes and Cole, who are Atlanta legends in the worlds of cheesesteaks (Hayes) and vegan indulgences (Cole), so it makes sense that this is one epic sandwich.

Cole's Bar Vegan restaurant is situated in Ponce City Market, and Dinkies started to sell a vegan version of the Big Dave's cheesesteaks, and it took off. “Teaming up with Derrick of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks was a no-brainer,” Cole said in a statement. “At Dinkies customers get to experience authentic vegan Philly’s that taste great. We are excited to bring this fresh concept to the Atlanta market, with future plans to expand.”

Here, Hayes shares how to make the cheesesteak, so that anyone who can't visit Atlanta and go to Bar Vegan to sample the delectable vegan eats can make it at home. You can create it in your kitchen using Impossible meat or mushrooms if you want to keep it more plant-based.

Jermaine Dupri, music producer, a long-time vegan, and The Beet's own Creative Advisor, interviewed Hayes to learn exactly how to make the best vegan cheesesteak. Watch the video for extra tips. And if you're in the area, swing by Dinkies inside Bar Vegan at 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue to grab delicious meatless fare and refreshing drinks. For other great vegan or plant-based food in Atlanta, check out Dupri's guide to where to eat vegan here.

Here's how to make a vegan cheesesteak inspired by Dinkies' plant-based offerings.

Vegan Cheesesteak Recipe

Serves 1

Ingredients

6 oz Impossible Meat or one container of white button mushrooms

Seasoning Blend of Choice (we recommend garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper)

1 white onion, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp neutral oil for cooking

1 sub roll

dairy-free American or Provolone cheese

Instructions

Begin by cooking the sliced onions in a pan over medium-high heat. Once onions are translucent, add the peppers and protein of choice, either the Impossible meat or the button mushrooms. Add seasoning of choice to the pan and some water to deglaze. Once the meat or mushrooms are cooked thoroughly, top with slices of dairy-free cheese, move to low heat, and cover with a lid to help the cheese melt. Once the cheese has melted, scoop the contents onto a sub roll and enjoy.