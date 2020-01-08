Day 2 Recipes for Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge
It's Day 2 of Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge and You Won't Give Up!
These recipes are designed to fill you up and energize you all through the day. We have compiled a breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks -- and for your pick of desserts check out the recipe carousel at the bottom of the 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge homepage.
Breakfast: Avocado Toast
Avocado toast is a vegan's playground. Add different topping variations like onions, tomatoes, scrambled Just Eggs or chopped up almonds to switch up your breakfast.
Lunch: Smoky Bean Chili
Beans are a healthy source of vegan protein and will make you feel full throughout your day. Serve with a side of lime wedges to add citrus flavor and a side plate of chips for delicious crunch.
Snack 1: Oven-Roasted Chickpeas
These crunchy snacks are high in protein and the healthier version of our favorite packaged snack, Hippeas. Serve them as a bar snack or as hors d'oeuvres at your cocktail party.
Dinner: Roasted Vegetable Orzo
This dish is a Mediterranean classic with a vegan twist. Add spices for more flavor like dill and oregano.
Side note: Orzo is a form of pasta and is not gluten-free. Use quinoa or wild rice as a GF substitute and add vegetables to receive healthy fibers and carbohydrates.
Snack 2: Stovetop Popcorn
Good news! You're probably eating popcorn already and its scheduled into your meal plan. Add protein foods like Brazil nuts, almonds, cashews, or any of your favorite nuts into the mix.
Nutrition Notes:
Approx. 240g carbs; 78g fat; 63g protein
Shop for Everything You Need for Day 1 Here.
Click here to download and print: DAY 2 Shopping List
Breakfast:
- Ripe avocado
- Whole-wheat bread
- Red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper
- Cherry tomatoes
- Chopped onions
- Pine nuts
- Hot sauce
Lunch:
- 2 red bell peppers
- 1 large yellow onion
- 25 cloves garlic
- Garlic powder
- Chili powder
- Paprika
- Ground cumin
- Ground coriander
- Cayenne pepper
- Kosher salt
- 2 tsp black pepper
- Liquid Smoke
- Can crushed tomatoes
- 12-oz light beer
- Vegetable broth (such as Imagine’s No-Chicken Broth)
- 2 (15.5-oz) cans pinto beans
- 2 (15.5-oz) cans kidney beans
- 2 (15.5-oz) cans black beans
Snack 1:
- 1 can of chickpeas
- Sea Salt
- Italian Herb Blend
- Olive oil
Dinner:
- Orzo
- 1 orange bell pepper
- 1 yellow bell pepper
- 1 red bell pepper
- 2 zucchinis
- Cherry tomatoes
- Kalamata olives
- 8 garlic cloves
- 2 lemons
- Olive oil
- Italian seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Vegan parmesan such as Violife
- Fresh basil or dill sliced in a chiffonade
Snack 2:
- Olive oil or avocado oil
- Popcorn kernels
- Vegan butter (we love Earth Balance)
- Salt
- Nutritional Yeast
Print out this Weekly Food Log and Keep Track of Your Progress!