Day 2 Recipes for Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge

It's Day 2 of Your 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge and You Won't Give Up!

These recipes are designed to fill you up and energize you all through the day. We have compiled a breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks -- and for your pick of desserts check out the recipe carousel at the bottom of the 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge homepage.

Avocado toast is a vegan's playground. Add different topping variations like onions, tomatoes, scrambled Just Eggs or chopped up almonds to switch up your breakfast.

Beans are a healthy source of vegan protein and will make you feel full throughout your day. Serve with a side of lime wedges to add citrus flavor and a side plate of chips for delicious crunch.

These crunchy snacks are high in protein and the healthier version of our favorite packaged snack, Hippeas. Serve them as a bar snack or as hors d'oeuvres at your cocktail party.

This dish is a Mediterranean classic with a vegan twist. Add spices for more flavor like dill and oregano.

Side note: Orzo is a form of pasta and is not gluten-free. Use quinoa or wild rice as a GF substitute and add vegetables to receive healthy fibers and carbohydrates.

Snack 2: Stovetop Popcorn

Good news! You're probably eating popcorn already and its scheduled into your meal plan. Add protein foods like Brazil nuts, almonds, cashews, or any of your favorite nuts into the mix.

Nutrition Notes:

Approx. 240g carbs; 78g fat; 63g protein

Breakfast:

Ripe avocado

Whole-wheat bread

Red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

Cherry tomatoes

Chopped onions

Pine nuts

Hot sauce

Lunch:

2 red bell peppers

1 large yellow onion

25 cloves garlic

Garlic powder

Chili powder

Paprika

Ground cumin

Ground coriander

Cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

Liquid Smoke

Can crushed tomatoes

12-oz light beer

Vegetable broth (such as Imagine’s No-Chicken Broth)

2 (15.5-oz) cans pinto beans

2 (15.5-oz) cans kidney beans

2 (15.5-oz) cans black beans

Snack 1:

1 can of chickpeas

Sea Salt

Italian Herb Blend

Olive oil

Dinner:

Orzo

1 orange bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

2 zucchinis

Cherry tomatoes

Kalamata olives

8 garlic cloves

2 lemons

Olive oil

Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegan parmesan such as Violife

Fresh basil or dill sliced in a chiffonade

Snack 2:

Olive oil or avocado oil

Popcorn kernels

Vegan butter (we love Earth Balance)

Salt

Nutritional Yeast

