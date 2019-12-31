Quick and Easy Stovetop Popcorn with Melted Vegan Butter
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 tsp olive oil or avocado oil
- 1 cup popcorn kernels
- 2 tbsp vegan butter (we love Earth Balance)
- Salt
Optional:
- Nutritional Yeast
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Using a large saucepan, heat the oil on medium to medium-high heat.
- Check to make sure the oil is hot enough by throwing a couple of kernels into the heated pan. Once, the kernels pop, throw the rest of the kernels in the heated pan and put the cover on top.
- After one minute, remove the pan from the heat and shake until kernels are fully popped.
- Take your favorite vegan butter and mix together with popcorn. (We recommend 2 tablespoons but if you love to drench your popcorn in butter, feel free to add accordingly). Add desired amount of salt.
- Optional: For a 'cheesy' addition, use nutritional yeast as a topping and mix well.
- ENJOY!
Nutritional Notes: per serving (2 cups popped popcorn)
162 calories, 2g protein, 12g carbs, 2g fiber, 11g fat