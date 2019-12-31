Quick and Easy Stovetop Popcorn with Melted Vegan Butter

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 tsp olive oil or avocado oil
  • 1 cup popcorn kernels
  • 2 tbsp vegan butter (we love Earth Balance)
  • Salt
Optional:
  • Nutritional Yeast

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Using a large saucepan, heat the oil on medium to medium-high heat.
  2. Check to make sure the oil is hot enough by throwing a couple of kernels into the heated pan. Once, the kernels pop, throw the rest of the kernels in the heated pan and put the cover on top.
  3. After one minute, remove the pan from the heat and shake until kernels are fully popped.
  4. Take your favorite vegan butter and mix together with popcorn. (We recommend 2 tablespoons but if you love to drench your popcorn in butter, feel free to add accordingly). Add desired amount of salt.
  5. Optional: For a 'cheesy' addition, use nutritional yeast as a topping and mix well.
  6. ENJOY!

Nutritional Notes: per serving (2 cups popped popcorn)

162 calories, 2g protein, 12g carbs, 2g fiber, 11g fat

