Roasted Vegetable Orzo
Serves 6-8
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup orzo uncooked
- 1 orange bell pepper core and ribs removed, chopped
- 1 yellow bell pepper core and ribs removed, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper core and ribs removed, chopped
- 2 zucchinis chopped
- 1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup of kalamata olives
- 8 garlic cloves whole
- 2 lemons
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 ½ tablespoons Italian seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Vegan parmesan such as Violife, freshly grated to serve
- Fresh basil or dill sliced in a chiffonade
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Toss the vegetables, garlic cloves, olive oil, and herbs on a sheet pan until coated. Roast for about 30 minutes.
- While the vegetables are roasting, bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook the orzo according to package directions. Drain and set aside in a serving bowl.
- Stir the vegetables into the orzo.
- Squeeze the lemon juice over the mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Grate Parmesan cheese on top and garnish with the fresh basil.
Nutritional Notes: per serving (¼ of recipe)
450 calories, 10g protein, 50g carbs, 8g fiber, 26g fat