Roasted Vegetable Orzo

Roasted Vegetable Orzo

Serves 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup orzo uncooked
  • 1 orange bell pepper core and ribs removed, chopped
  • 1 yellow bell pepper core and ribs removed, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper core and ribs removed, chopped
  • 2 zucchinis chopped
  • 1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup of kalamata olives
  • 8 garlic cloves whole
  • 2 lemons
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 ½ tablespoons Italian seasoning
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Vegan parmesan such as Violife, freshly grated to serve
  • Fresh basil or dill sliced in a chiffonade

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Toss the vegetables, garlic cloves, olive oil, and herbs on a sheet pan until coated. Roast for about 30 minutes.
  3. While the vegetables are roasting, bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook the orzo according to package directions. Drain and set aside in a serving bowl.
  4. Stir the vegetables into the orzo.
  5. Squeeze the lemon juice over the mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Grate Parmesan cheese on top and garnish with the fresh basil.

Nutritional Notes: per serving (¼ of recipe)

450 calories, 10g protein, 50g carbs, 8g fiber, 26g fat

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge Dinner
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top