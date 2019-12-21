Crunchy Oven Roasted Chickpeas with Herbs
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- Sea Salt
- Italian Herb Blend
- Olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Make sure to pat the chickpeas dry. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Spread the chickpeas on the lined baking sheet.
- Toss with the oil, salt, and herbs. (Substitute paprika and cumin instead of Italian herbs for spicy twist).
- Roast for 20-30 minutes.
Nutritional Notes: per serving (⅓ of recipe)
237 calories, 10g protein, 32g carbs, 9g fiber, 8g fat