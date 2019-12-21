Crunchy Oven Roasted Chickpeas with Herbs

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • Sea Salt
  • Italian Herb Blend
  • Olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Make sure to pat the chickpeas dry. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Spread the chickpeas on the lined baking sheet.
  4. Toss with the oil, salt, and herbs. (Substitute paprika and cumin instead of Italian herbs for spicy twist).
  5. Roast for 20-30 minutes.

Nutritional Notes: per serving (⅓ of recipe)

237 calories, 10g protein, 32g carbs, 9g fiber, 8g fat

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge Snack
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top