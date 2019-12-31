Avocado toast may be a brunch staple, but it can work for any meal, and even as a snack for a healthy pick-me-up. It's loaded with healthy fat and will keep you full when you need it!

Classic Avocado Toast with a Spicy Kick Ingredients 1/4-1/2 ripe avocado

1-2 slices thick whole-wheat toast

Red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste Optional toppings: Sliced cherry tomatoes and onions

Pine nuts

Chia seeds

A drizzle of hot sauce Instructions Scoop half of an avocado into a bowl and mash it completely. Toast a slice of bread to your liking. Spread avocado mash onto toast generously. Top with red pepper flakes and salt and pepper to taste. Optional: Add a drizzle of hot sauce. For a heartier breakfast, add chopped tomatoes and onions to avocado mash.

Nutritional Notes: per serving 1/2 avocado and 2 slices bread)

434 calories, 14g protein, 44g carbs, 12g fiber, 24g fat