Classic Avocado Toast with a Spicy Kick
Avocado toast may be a brunch staple, but it can work for any meal, and even as a snack for a healthy pick-me-up. It's loaded with healthy fat and will keep you full when you need it!
Ingredients
- 1/4-1/2 ripe avocado
- 1-2 slices thick whole-wheat toast
- Red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper to taste
Optional toppings:
- Sliced cherry tomatoes and onions
- Pine nuts
- Chia seeds
- A drizzle of hot sauce
Instructions
- Scoop half of an avocado into a bowl and mash it completely.
- Toast a slice of bread to your liking.
- Spread avocado mash onto toast generously.
- Top with red pepper flakes and salt and pepper to taste.
- Optional: Add a drizzle of hot sauce. For a heartier breakfast, add chopped tomatoes and onions to avocado mash.
Nutritional Notes: per serving 1/2 avocado and 2 slices bread)
434 calories, 14g protein, 44g carbs, 12g fiber, 24g fat