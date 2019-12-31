Classic Avocado Toast with a Spicy Kick

Avocado toast may be a brunch staple, but it can work for any meal, and even as a snack for a healthy pick-me-up. It's loaded with healthy fat and will keep you full when you need it!

Ingredients

  • 1/4-1/2 ripe avocado
  • 1-2 slices thick whole-wheat toast
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Optional toppings:

  • Sliced cherry tomatoes and onions
  • Pine nuts
  • Chia seeds
  • A drizzle of hot sauce

Instructions

  1. Scoop half of an avocado into a bowl and mash it completely.
  2. Toast a slice of bread to your liking.
  3. Spread avocado mash onto toast generously.
  4. Top with red pepper flakes and salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Optional: Add a drizzle of hot sauce. For a heartier breakfast, add chopped tomatoes and onions to avocado mash.

Nutritional Notes: per serving 1/2 avocado and 2 slices bread)

434 calories, 14g protein, 44g carbs, 12g fiber, 24g fat

 

