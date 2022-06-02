Nicole Kidman and 10 Other Celebrities Investing in Vegan Beauty

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman recently announced that she invested in Vegamour – a vegan, cruelty-free haircare brand, which prioritizes biodiversity and the environment. Kidman joins a growing number of celebrities who are investing in vegan and cruelty-free beauty brands that care about sustainability.

The brand sources its ingredients through fair-trade partnerships throughout Southern Africa and the world. Kidman noted that she joined the company after learning about its environmentally-conscious practices.

“It wasn’t about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically-minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care,” Kidman said in a statement. “Once I learned about where they source ingredients and how they are supporting those communities through ethical harvesting, I knew that I wanted to support that mission.”

Vegamour Expands Internationally With Nicole Kidman's Help

Last May, Vegamour rolled out its products at 400 Sephora stores and plans to broaden its distribution to the world soon. The company revealed that this partnership with Kidman will help its efforts to expand into the retail sector and international e-commerce. The brand also intends to bolster its partnerships with women-owned businesses.

Kidman’s interest in the company started with her personal hair routine. Kidman claims that her personal usage of Vegamour’s products helped heal her hair following decades of coloring, processing, and straightening, noting that some of her favorite products include the GRO Revitalizing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hair Serum.

“When I was younger, I didn’t pay enough attention to my hair, especially considering the demands of my career,” Kidman said. “I’ve realized that our hair deserves as much attention and care as we give to the rest of our bodies. My perception of self-care has expanded. I am in tune with my hair, and all of the important elements of myself that impact my hair health.

Celebrities Are Betting on Vegan Beauty

Nicole Kidman joins a growing cast of celebrities interested in vegan cosmetics. With awareness of environmental damages and animal cruelty flooding mainstream media, many celebrities have taken to support sustainable brands. Some celebrities have even launched their own brands to enter the rapidly growing vegan cosmetic market. The vegan cosmetic market is projected to exceed $24.79 billion by 2028.

10 Celebrities Who Have Invested in Vegan Beauty Companies

Alicia Keys

Legendary Grammy-award winner Alicia Keys teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to launch a vegan beauty line that debuted in 2021. Keys Skincare uses solely vegan, cruelty-free ingredients.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande launched a vegan perfume titled after her double-platinum 2018 single God is A Woman. Launched in July 2021, the fragrance uses 91 percent naturally derived ingredients.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is juggling several vegan enterprises, and recently, the superstar entered the beauty industry for the first time. Eilish launched her debut fragrance – appropriately self-titled Eilish – in October 2021, much to the excitement of her 94 million Instagram followers.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles launched his first beauty line, Pleasing, in November 2021. Pleasing will initially feature four nail polishes, including Perfect Pearl, Inky Pearl, Granny’s Pink Pearl, and Pearly Tops, and two serums including the Pleasing Pen and Pearlescent Illuminating Serum

Jennifer Anniston

Last September, Jennifer Anniston announced that she would enter the vegan beauty industry with her new hair care brand LolaVie, giving fans the tools they need to pull off "The Rachel."

Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness – one of the world's most famous hair specialists – launched JVN Hair in 2021. The hair products feature four categories including Nurture for dry hair, Undamage for overtreated hair, Embody for fine hair, and Complete for ready-to-style hair.

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama teamed up with the Black-owned vegan beauty brand The Lipstick Bar. The partnership promoted its Bawse Voter shade, donating 40 percent of the sales to the When We All Vote initiative.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Last February, Priyanka Chopra released her first brand Anomaly – a vegan hair care brand sold at Targets nationwide. The hair care brand features shampoos, conditioners, and deep treatment masks made with solely vegan ingredients.

Rihanna

Rihanna (as usual) was early to the game. The superstar debuted her vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable Fenty Beauty line in 2020, making a $100 million debut.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez entered the vegan beauty marketplace in 2020 with her sustainable makeup brand, Rare Beauty, providing her fans with a clean makeup brand with absolutely no animal-based ingredients.

For more plant-based happenings, visit The Beet's News Articles.